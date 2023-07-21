Safeguarding Civil Airports: Advanced Anti-Drone Solutions by Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.

WARSAW, Poland, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd has established itself as a highly successful enterprise specializing in the provision of top-notch drone security services for civil airports. In today’s aviation landscape, the vulnerability of civil aircraft during takeoff and landing is well-known, especially when facing potential collisions with small objects, particularly in the engine area. While aircraft are designed to withstand the impact of a few small birds, they are susceptible to significant damage from unauthorized launches of large birds or metallic electronic drones in close proximity to airports. Such incidents pose severe risks to flight safety, causing system failures, accidents, and endangering passengers. Larger cargo and agricultural drones present an even greater hazard, capable of inflicting substantial damage in the event of a collision with an aircraft. To counter these threats, Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd offers an array of methods to combat unauthorized drone flights in areas surrounding airports during critical phases of flight.

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd deploys sophisticated drone suppression systems, acting as a crucial defense mechanism against unauthorized drones near airports. The company provides standalone solutions as well as cutting-edge technologies from global leaders in the field, ensuring comprehensive security for aircraft during takeoff and landing.

At the heart of Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd’s drone suppression systems are interference jammers, designed to disrupt communication between the drone operator and the drone itself. By severing this vital link, the drone’s effectiveness is nullified in areas close to takeoff and landing zones. Additionally, the company employs GPS positioning suppression systems, rendering the drones incapable of navigating within restricted airspace, further reducing the risks they pose to aircraft.

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd goes beyond mere interference and offers diverse solutions for intercepting and neutralizing unauthorized drones. These measures enable the swift removal of drones from sensitive areas near airports, significantly reducing the likelihood of accidents and enhancing overall flight safety.

The company provides comprehensive design services, catering to the specific requirements of individual airports. With a strong focus on practical experience and expertise, Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd ensures seamless integration of the systems into existing airport infrastructure. The result is full automation with minimal operator intervention, maximizing equipment performance and reliability. Moreover, the company offers continued support for equipment procurement, installation, calibration, and maintenance, guaranteeing consistent and dependable functionality of the counter-drone systems.

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd’s anti-drone solutions have undergone extensive testing, proving their efficacy and practicality in real-world situations. As a testament to their reliability, these systems are already operational in numerous airports across Asia and Europe. In today’s aviation landscape, the deployment of such protective counter-drone systems is indispensable for any large civil airport, serving as a critical preventive measure for ensuring the safety of aircraft during takeoff and landing.

In a constant pursuit of innovation, Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd is further enhancing its anti-drone system to address the emerging threat of low-flying civilian drones near airports and air bases. The company aims to develop a flexible and versatile system, combining multiple methods, including interference with drone radio and GPS signals, to effectively divert or block the movement of unauthorized drones.

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd values collaborative efforts and is committed to meeting customer preferences. Whether it involves supplying or procuring equipment to counter unauthorized drone flights or engaging in joint development of automatic systems, the company welcomes various forms of cooperation. Customer requirements and preferences are given utmost priority during the design, installation, and configuration of the counter-drone system. Through seamless collaboration, Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd ensures efficient completion of tasks within the planned budgetary framework.

In conclusion, Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd is at the forefront of providing state-of-the-art drone security solutions for civil airports. With an extensive range of advanced technologies and comprehensive services, the company plays a pivotal role in safeguarding aircraft during critical phases of flight. By continuously innovating its systems and solutions, Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd remains a stalwart in the fight against unauthorized drone flights, making significant contributions to enhancing aviation safety and security.

Media contact:

info@beltrading.net

https://beltrading.net/

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd

Francis Peled

Phone +12132610301