Riflescope Market Worth is to Reach USD 8.74 Billion in 2033

In 2022, the market for riflescopes was estimated at US$ 5.5 billion, and in 2023, it is anticipated to be worth US$ 5.74 billion. A CAGR of 4.3% is anticipated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, with a market value estimate of $8.74 billion.

According to estimates, the use of riflescopes will rise as target precision in hand-held weapons becomes more and more in demand. Additionally, the market is projected to experience expansion because to the increased need for targets that can be used for both short- and long-distance missions. Due to the prohibitions on guns in many major nations, riflescopes are not easily accessible to everyone on the commercial market.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for riflescopes is crowded with regional and international competitors. Businesses compete on a range of factors, such as product offerings, price, material quality, and marketing activities, to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Businesses use social media and digital marketing to let customers know when new products are launched.

Key Players:

Bushnell Inc.

Leupold & Stevens Inc.

Burris Company Inc.

Vortex Optics

SAM Electrical Equipments Co. Ltd.

Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. KG

Hawke Optics

Regional Analysis:

With a market share of 33.1%, North America presently dominates the riflescopes market and will maintain its dominance throughout the projected period of 2023-2033 due to the increased use of modern military equipment to improve the defense sector. The market for riflescopes in the United States was predicted to be worth $1.01 billion in 2020 and $1.18 billion in 2022. The North American market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Increased military spending and the deployment of modern war equipment in the country are expected to drive regional market expansion in the anticipated timeframe. Furthermore, the presence of major defense equipment manufacturers in the region, combined with strong demand from domestic consumers, is expected to boost market growth. Increasing

Key Segments of Industry:

By Magnification : 1-8X 8-15X More than 15X

By Product Type : Telescopic Sights Reflex Sights

By Technology : Thermal/Infrared Electro Optic Laser

By End-use : Commercial Armed Forces/Defense



