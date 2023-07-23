Sun Protection Products Market Is Set To Register Around 6% CAGR Through The 2031

Sun protection products market analysis, the market is expected to grow steadily, with a total valuation of US$ 15.3 billion in 2021. Through 2031, sales are predicted to grow at a 6.6% CAGR. Growing health concerns and understanding about the negative impacts of artificial and chemical products have increased demand for organic products in both developed and developing countries. Green label sun care products are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, resulting in an increase in global manufacturing of sun protection products.Over the next 10 years, consumption of sun protection products for hair and skin is predicted to expand 1.8X, with an incremental revenue opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn.

Competitive Landscape:

L’Oréal S.A. is the market leader, accounting for 17% of the entire sun protection goods market. The company is dedicated to creating breakthrough scientific and technology advancements in all cosmetics categories. As the company seeks to satisfy consumer expectations, it will increase its research and innovation in hair care products.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Procter & Gamble Company’s R&D capabilities have elevated them to the forefront of the sun protection goods market. The company’s business approach is based on continuing product and brand growth and innovation, as well as the development of new inventive goods.

Shiseido Co., Ltd., a Japanese firm, also has a considerable market share.  In 2018, the corporation launched the VISION 2020 strategy to restore the corporate basis and completely fix structural challenges.

Key Players:

  • L’Oréal S.A.
  • Unilever PLC
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Kao Corp.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Avon Products, Inc.
  • Christian Dior SE
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Groupe Clarins
  • Bioderma Laboratories
  • Burt’s Bees
  • Estee Lauder
  • Unilever
  • Coty Inc.

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. market for sun protection goods is estimated to account for 12% of the global market in 2021, with a 6.5% CAGR through 2031.Sun care products, both conventional and specialized, are in high demand in the United States. Initially, only tiny manufacturers were capable of developing and manufacturing specialist sun protection items. However, as demand grows, important companies are focusing more on strategic investments for the creation of classic and niche sun care products through strategic collaborations with luxury and classic brands.

 Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Product Type:
    • Sun Care Products
    • SPF-15-29
    • SPF-30-55
    • SPF-55+
    • After Sun Products
    • Self-Tanning Care Products
  • By Form:
    • Sun Protection Creams
    • Sun Protection Gels
    • Sun Protection Lotions
    • Sun Protection Powder
    • Sun Protection Wipes
    • Sun Protection Sprays
    • Sun Protection Natural Oils
    • Other Forms
  • By Ingredient:
    • Ecamsule-based Sun Protection Products
    • Avobenzone-based Sun Protection Products
    • Oxybenzone-based Sun Protection Products
    • Titanium Dioxide-based Sun Protection Products
    • Zinc Oxide-based Sun Protection Products
    • Natural Oils
      • Raspberry Seed Oil
      • Wheat germ Oil
      • Avocado Oil
      • Hazelnut Oil
      • Carrot Seed Oil
    • Other Suncare Natural Oils
  • By Packaging Type:
    • Sun Protection Sticks
      • 10 – 20 grams
      • >20 grams
    • Sun Protection Tubes
      • <50 grams
      • 50 grams – 100 grams
      • 101 grams – 200 grams
      • >200 grams
    • Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products
      • 50 ml – 100 ml
      • 101 ml – 200 ml
      • 201 ml – 300 ml
    • Other Packaging Types
  • By Customer Orientation:
    • Sun Protection Products for Males
    • Sun Protection Products for Females
    • Unisex Sun Protection Products
  • By Sales Channel:
    • Modern Trade of Sun Protection Products
    • Sun Protection Products Sold at Convenience Stores
    • Sun Protection Products Sold at Departmental Stores
    • Sun Protection Products Sold at Professional Salons
    • Sun Protection Products Sold at Drug Stores
    • Sun Protection Products Sold at Specialty Stores
    • Online Sales of Sun Protection Products
    • Other Sales Channels

