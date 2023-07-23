The Global Glow Stick Market Is Valued At US$ 134.8 Million & Expected To Reach US$ 189.2 Million By 2032

According to Fact.MR, the worldwide glow stick market is presently valued at US$ 134.8 million and is expected to reach US$ 189.2 million by 2032, growing at a 3.4% CAGR during the decade. Individual/recreational buyers/hobbyists account for a commanding 64.3% market share of global demand for glow sticks.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4204?SR

Competitve Landscape:

Market players are using innovative product launches as a major growth strategy to strengthen their portfolios in the fragmented and highly competitive market. Furthermore, business growth is a recommended technique for market players to improve their global market position by expanding distributor networks, implementing online sales channels, and increasing capacity.

Fact.MR has provided extensive sales analysis of glow sticks, top glow stick manufacturers, SWOT analysis, and sales produced from target glow stick manufacturers across geographies.

Key Players:

LUMICA USA, INC.

CG Novelties, LLC

China Bessen Glow Technology Ltd.

CYALUME TECHNOLOGIES

Everlit Global Inc.

Happyglow Co.

Northern Light Sticks, Inc.

Nyoka Design Labs

PREMIER GLOW

Shanghai Wellglow Co., Ltd.

The Glow Company UK Ltd

The Glow Store, Inc.

UV Paqlite

Zhejiang guangyuan toys Co., Ltd,

Zibo Dexing Industries Co., Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4204

Regional Analysis:

The United States leads the market in North America, followed by Canada. The increased use of glow sticks for safety and security is driving market growth in the United States. Furthermore, leading market players have a strong presence in the United States, and they are implementing various go-to tactics, such as product releases, to boost their sales growth.

Furthermore, the use of glow sticks in defense will expose it to a variety of growth potential, as the United States invests heavily in its military.According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), US investments in military R&D grew by 24% in 2021 compared to 2012.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product : Chemiluminescent Glow Sticks Bioluminescent Glow Sticks

By Size : Less than 2 Inches 1 – 5 Inches 1 – 12 Inches More than 12 Inches

By Usability : Disposable Glow Sticks Reusable Glow Sticks

By Buyer Type : Individual / Recreational Buyers / Hobbyists Campers Sea Divers Other Individual Buyers Commercial & Institutional Industrial Rescue Services Defense

By Sales Channel : Offline Sales Channels Modern Trade Toy Stores Camping Equipment Stores Party Props Stores Safety Equipment stores Other Offline Stores Online Sales Channels Company Websites E-Commerce Platforms



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4204

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com