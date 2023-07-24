High Power RF Amplifiers Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 12.3% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global high power RF amplifier market enjoys a valuation of around US$ 4.6 Bn at present. Sales of high power RF amplifiers are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 12.3% to reach US$ 14.7 Bn by 2031. Demand for smart energy in end-use sectors is likely to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

High power RF amplifier manufacturers are focusing on increasing their investments in technology upgrades. Focus has shifted to revamp conventional models to improve operational efficiency. The global amplifier market was valued at US$ 23.8 Bn in 2020, whereas the market for high power radio frequency amplifiers was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn, meaning that product penetration is around 15% in the overall amplifier market.

Competitive landscape:

Majority of high power RF amplifier producers discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investment, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2019, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd extended its capacity for production at its current location in Ohda-shi. Such developments will lead to increase in the manufacturing of multilayer type of ceramic capacitors, enabling the company to meet rising demand for RF power amplifiers.

In 2019, NXP Semiconductors NV added a new product into its RF power amplifier portfolio for 5G cellular infrastructure, which will exceed the 5G RF power amplification demands for cellular spectrum.

Similarly, recent developments by top providers of high power RF amplifiers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.

Key players in the RF Power Amplifier Market

MACOM Technology Solutions

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

BONN Elektronik GmbH

Maxim Integrated

Key Segments Covered in High Power RF Amplifier Industry Survey:

By Product Type

Solid State Power Amplifiers

Travelling Wave Tube Power Amplifiers

By Supply Voltage

Below 5 V

1 V – 15 V

15 V – 30 V

Above 30 V

By Application

Cellular

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Wireless Infrastructure

Smart Energy

Others

By Industry

for Telecommunication

for Consumer Electronics

for Automotive

for Aerospace & Defence

for Medical Sector

Others

Key Takeaways from RF Power Amplifier Market Study

The East Asia and Europe contributed significantly to the growth in global market, and accounted for around 19% and 25% market share in 2021 respectively.

The South Asia & Oceania will hold market value of around USD 3.1 Billion in 2032 owing to high rate of technology adoption.

Under use case, the communication infrastructure segment is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 Billion in 2022.

