Bicycle Parking Racks Market is Projected to Reach a Market Size of US$ 7.37 Billion by 2033

The global bicycle parking racks market is expected to be worth US$ 3.68 Billion in fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 3.43 Billion in fiscal year 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 7.37 Billion by the end of 2033.

A bicycle parking rack, commonly referred to as a bicycle carrier or even a bicycle stand, is a device used to carry bicycles. The bicycle is mounted on a bicycle carrier that is connected to a truck, bus, or car. The front, back, or top of the vehicle can all be equipped with a bicycle carrier for carrying bicycles. In contrast, a bicycle stand is a structure to which bicycles are safely fastened for parking. Bike racks can be free standing, anchored to the ground, or connected to a stationary object. While outside bike racks are utilized in business settings, interior bike racks are used for private parking.

Market Drivers:

Growing Bicycle Usage: With increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and health benefits, more people are adopting bicycles as a mode of transportation. The rise in bicycle usage in urban areas and for recreational purposes creates a need for adequate and secure bicycle parking facilities. Urbanization and Space Constraints: As cities become more crowded, the availability of parking spaces, especially for cars, diminishes. This situation encourages local governments and businesses to promote cycling and invest in bicycle infrastructure, including parking racks, to address space constraints effectively. Bicycle-Friendly Policies: Many cities and municipalities are implementing bicycle-friendly policies to reduce traffic congestion and promote a healthier lifestyle. As part of these initiatives, investments in bicycle parking racks and other cycling infrastructure are being made to support and encourage cycling as a viable commuting option. Safety and Security Concerns: Bicycle theft is a significant concern for cyclists. Installing secure and well-designed bicycle parking racks can help deter theft and give cyclists peace of mind when leaving their bikes in public spaces. Infrastructure Development: As cities invest in improving their overall infrastructure, bicycle parking racks are increasingly seen as essential amenities that contribute to the livability and accessibility of urban spaces.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market for bicycle parking racks are: Bikeep Inc., Cycle-Works Ltd., Dero Bike Racks Inc., Falco BV Ltd., Forms and Surfaces Inc., Graber Manufacturing Inc., Ground Control Systems, Leda Security Products Pty Ltd., Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd., Saris Cycling Group Inc., Urban Bicycle Parking Systems Inc.

Some of the prominent developments of the key players of the market are:

Bikeep is the top provider of smart commercial scooter as well as bike parking and charging stations worldwide. Cycling enthusiasts may leave their bikes behind with confidence thanks to Bikeep parking racks, which significantly minimize bike theft in cities. Dock-based stations are ideal for brief periods of parking where convenience and speed are essential but adequate security for daylight parking cannot be sacrificed. Cycling enthusiasts may quickly unlock and lock their bikes at the station with just one touch. Additionally, they offer consumers smart bike lockers that allow them to store their bikes or other possessions for weeks or perhaps an entire frigid winter. E-bike charging is available with every Bikeep smart locker.

Due to its affordability and security, Leda Compact bicycle racks are the most popular bike racks worldwide and in Australia. When it comes to accommodating and protecting large numbers of bicycles, the CBR4SC makes sense since it doubles the number that can be parked safely in a given space. For easy DIY installation, the Compact Security Bicycle Rack is delivered in flatpack form. When affixed to the base rail, security rails and wheel supports may be swiftly assembled to create single-, double-, or angled units.

Key Segments Covered In The Bicycle Parking Racks Market Report:

· By Product Type :

Traditional

Racks

Clamps

Bollards

Digital

· By Mount Type :

In-Ground Mount

Surface Mount

Wall Mount

Rail Mount

· By Parking Rack Capacity :

2

2 To 10

More Than 10

· By Application :

Public

Private

Commercial

· By Sales Channel :

Value Added Reseller

Modern Trade Channel

Specialty Stores

Third Party Online

Direct-To-Customer

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

