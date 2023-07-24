Titanium Dioxide Market is Predicted to Increase at a CAGR of 5.35% by 2032

The global market for titanium dioxide is forecasted to be surge up at a significant pace with a CAGR of 5.35% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032). As of 2022, the market is slated to be valued at US$ 19 Billion, up from US$ 18 Billion in 2021, representing an annual increase worth 5.5%. By 2032, the industry is poised to reach US$ 32 Billion.

Manufacturing and construction activities were delayed during the pandemic due to supply chain interruptions and manpower shortages, affecting demand from numerous application industries as paints and coatings, plastics, cosmetics, and others. For example, L’Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics firm, lost EUR 1,735 million (US$ 2,024.52 million) in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Global titanium dioxide market is consolidated in nature. Leading players such as Chemours, Cristal, Huntsman, Kronos, Lomon-Billions and Tronox account for more than 60% market share. Companies are working with customers on sustainable pricing based on total business value. Also, leading players are engaged in improving manufacturing circuit through capacity expansion to encounter consumer demand. It is estimated that the market will experience capacity addition of 200,000 to 300,000 Tons every year

Paints & Coatings to Proliferate, Infrastructure Construction Spending to Act as Growth Lever



The paints & coatings segment led the titanium dioxide industry in 2018, covering a total share of more than 60%.

The paints & coatings industry consumed an estimated 3.5 million tonnes of titanium dioxide in 2019. Due to its durability and clear characteristics, titanium dioxide is significantly being used in automotive paints.

The high refractive index makes it ideal for vehicle pigments. Rising infrastructure spending in developing countries is proving to be a decisive factor driving the demand for coatings, which is expected to draw extensive capital within the titanium dioxide market.

Increasing product utilization in the redecoration and refurbishment sectors as a whitening component is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the titanium dioxide industry over the coming decade.

Key Segments Covered in the Titanium Dioxide Industry Survey



By Grade

Anatase

Rutile

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastic

Pulp & Paper

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape



Key players in the Titanium Dioxide Market

Tronox Limited

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Cristal, Huntsman Corporation

Evonik Industries Inc.

Argex Titanium Inc.

The Chemours Company

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Per capita consumption of titanium dioxide in China is about 1.1 kilograms per year, compared with 2.7 kilograms for Western Europe and the United States

In terms of revenue, paints & coatings is the leading application in the global titanium dioxide market with more than 1.4x growth, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period

Plastic segment will grow 1.7X during the forecast years. This can be attributed to benefits such as enhanced heat resistance, light resistance and weather resistance of plastic products, protecting plastic products from invasion of UV Rays, improving the mechanical capacity and electrical performance of plastic products

East Asia is a leading contributor in the supply and demand of titanium dioxide supported by low cost of production and increased use of titanium dioxide in various end uses and in major emerging economies such as Japan, China and South Korea.

Rutile has a titanium dioxide content of 94–96%, making it highly desirable as a feedstock. Rutile will witness healthy single digit growth of more than 4% during the forecast.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

