Off Highway Engine Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR Of 6.03% by 2032

The global off-highway diesel engine market stood at US$ 93.2 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach a market valuation of US$ 186.4 billion by 2032. Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Off-Highway Diesel Engine market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Off-Highway Diesel Engine market.

Key Companies Profiled

AGCO

Deutz

FPT Industrial

JCB

John Deere

Kohler

Kubota

Loncin

Mahindra

Mercury

Scania AB

Volvo

Weichai

Yanmar

Zongshen Power Co

Competitive Landscape

Diesel engines with low emissions have become the primary focus for manufacturers as they have realized the urgency of the situation. With the help of advanced technologies such as oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction systems & efficient combustion, these new diesel engines will reduce emissions.

Several marketing strategies have been adopted such as strategic alliances, product launches, partnership agreements, capacity expansions, and many more by industry participants.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of off-highway diesel engines positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Off-Highway Diesel Engine Industry Research

By Engine Type : Up to 2 L 2-4 L 4-8 L 8-12 L 12-16 L 16-20 L 20-24 L Above 24 L

By Power Output : < 50 HP 50 HP – 80 HP 80 HP – 120 HP 120 HP – 150 HP 150 HP – 180 HP 180 HP – 220 HP 220 HP – 250 HP 250 HP – 300 HP 300 HP – 500 HP 500 HP – 750 HP 750 HP – 1,000 HP Above 1,000 HP

By Application : Construction Equipment Agriculture & Forestry Equipment Landscape & Maintenance Equipment Mining Equipment Industrial Trucks Power Sports Marine Genset

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



