Scissor Lift Rental Market Is Gaining Traction And Are Poised To Grow At A Rate Of 6.5% By 2033

Scissor lift rental services are gaining traction and are poised to grow at a rate of 6.5% during the forecast period and reach a valuation of US$ 3,837 million in 2033 from US$ 2,044 million in 2023.Scissor lifts are aerial work platforms that feature a lifting mechanism composed of crisscrossing metal supports, resembling a pair of scissors, hence the name.

The scissor lifts rental market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing construction and maintenance activities, growing emphasis on workplace safety, and the cost advantages of renting over purchasing have contributed to the expansion of the market.

Market Players: –

  • Boels Rental
  • Coates Hire Limited
  • Kennards Hire
  • Loxam Group
  • Speedy Hire PLC
  • Sunbelt Rentals
  • United Rentals Inc.

Segmentation of Scissor Lift Rental Industry Research

  • By Power Source :
    • Electric
    • Engine-powered
  • By Height :
    • Less than 10 meters
    • 10 to 20 meters
    • More than 20 meters
  • By Mobility :
    • Indoor
    • Outdoor
  • By Capacity :
    • Less than 250 Kgs
    • 250-500 Kgs
    • 500-1000 kgs
    • Above 1000 kgs
  • By End Use :
    • Construction
    • Retail, Storage, and Warehouses
    • Transportation and Logistics
    • Others

Eminent Player’s Key Stratagems

Prominent players operating in the scissor lift rental service market are Boels Rental, Coates Hire Limited, Kennards Hire, Loxam Group, Speedy Hire PLC, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals Inc.

Market players focus on enhancing their consumer base by adopting digital platforms to embark on their presence and establish trade relations with potential customers. Further, regular maintenance services coupled with portfolio updates with new and advanced scissor lift versions enable market players to curb the demand pool and gain high-profit margins.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the key rental service providers of scissor lifts, their total fleet, service portfolio, and revenue growth, in the recently published report.

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves?

The data provided in the Scissor Lift Rental Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

