Explosive Growth in Global Venous Stents Market Foreseen as Medical Advancements and Aging Population Drive Demand, Projections Show Bright Future by 2023

The medical device sector that specialises in the development and marketing of stents used to treat venous diseases is referred to as the venous stents market. Venous stents are tiny mesh-like devices that are put into veins to offer structural support while also keeping the veins open. They are often used to treat venous illnesses such as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and others. The worldwide venous stents market is predicted to expand in the next years, owing to factors such as rising venous disease prevalence, technical developments in stent design, and increased awareness of less invasive therapies. The market is divided into product type, application, end-user, and region segments.

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cook Medical, and BTG International are among the major participants in the venous stents industry. These firms produce a diverse range of venous stents to satisfy the demands of various patient demographics and to treat a variety of venous diseases.

Key Segments of Venous Stents Industry Research

By Application : Leg Chest Abdomen Arm

By Disease Indication : Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis Post Thrombotic Syndrome May-Thurner Syndrome Hemodialysis/Arteriovenous Fistulae

By Technology : Iliac Vein Stent Technologies Wallstent Technologies

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for venous stent devices is projected to reach US$ 2.44 billion by 2032.

Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Demand for venous stents in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Revenue from Wallstent technologies is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 9% during the next 10 years.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Becton, Dickinson Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Gore Medical

Jotec GmbH

OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Winning Strategy

To increase their market share, top companies are focusing on developing technologically sophisticated venous stent devices. The technological and functional developments in venous stents boost sales growth.

The Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system from BIOTRONIK was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021 for a better implantation method during endovascular procedures.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global venous stents market, presenting historical demand data (2017–2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022–2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (leg, chest, abdomen, arm), disease indication (chronic deep vein thrombosis, post thrombotic syndrome, May-Thurner syndrome, hemodialysis/arteriovenous fistulae), and technology (Iliac vein stent technologies, Wallstent technologies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).