Lucintel Forecasts Chlor-Alkali Market to Reach $81.0 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the chlor-alkali market is projected to reach an estimated $81.0 billion by 2028 from $66.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for chlor-alkali to reduce water pollution and scarcity and extensive use of this substance to develop polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is widely utilized in the construction industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in chlor-alkali market by product type (chlorine, caustic soda, soda ash, and others), application (aluminum processing, EDC/PVC, chemical processing, dyestuff, glass manufacturing, food processing, pulp & paper, water treatment, soaps & detergents, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Chlorine market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the chlor-alkali market is segmented into chlorine, caustic soda, soda ash, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the chlorine market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the huge application of chlorine in various end use industries like chemical and healthcare, and increasing use of this product in the production of bleached paper goods, polymers like PVC and solvents.

“Within the chlor-alkali market, the chemical processing segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the chemical processing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of chlor-alkali in the production of various chemical products, such as solvents, bleach, and various organic and inorganic chemicals.

“Asia pacific will dominate the chlor-alkali market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid growth in the chemical industry and increasing number of new industrial plants being constructed in the region.

Major players of chlor-alkali market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Olin, Tata Chemicals, Tosoh, Occidental Petroleum, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical are among the major chlor-alkali providers.

