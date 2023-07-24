Hoof Boots Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9% Through 2033

In 2023, it is anticipated that the market for hoof boots would be worth around US$17.35 million. By 2033, it is anticipated that sales of hoof boots will reach US$ 40.51 million, growing at a CAGR of 9%.

Equine owners throughout the world are now spending a lot of money on the outside activities and medical care of their animals. The adoption of hoof boots in equines has continued to be primarily motivated by the expansion of recreational and leisure activities.

Competitive Landscape:

Like the other Equine Fusion Jogging Shoes, the Trekking Jogging Shoe was introduced in November 2022 and is soft and flexible. The Trekking shoe has the recognizable All Terrain sole with a unique tread design. The trekking shoe’s upper offers protection from dings, scuffs, and damage.

The customisable heel bulb strap and enhanced comfort of Scoot Boots’ new Enduro hoof boots, which will be available in October 2022, have undergone extensive testing by stockists around the world. The results are in, and the Enduros are a game-changer for horses that don’t fit into the company’s prior Scoot Boots.

Key Players:

Cavallo

Easy Care

Equine Fusion

Floating Boots

HORSECROCZ

Mossy Creek Hoof Wraps

Renegades

Scoot Boots

Flex Boots

Evo Boots

Swiss Galopper

ACTIVOMED

Explora

Marquis

Davis Hoof Boots

Soft-Ride

Woof Wear

Das – Huflädchen

Regional Analysis:

The United States tends to suggest a large market for miniature horse foot boots from its potential equine-populated states because it is the region with the most equines. Over 60% of all hoof boot demand in the US is accounted for by California, Texas, Ohio, Florida, and Oklahoma.

There are more than 7 million horses in the nation, including barefoot horses that need hoof boots for varied tasks. These potential horse owners are therefore the most alluring candidates to use hoof boots. American hoof boot producers are thus taking note of these owners and modifying their product lines accordingly.

A new prospective breeding location for horses has emerged: China. There are reportedly 5 million horses in the nation, the vast majority of which are native. The majority of horses are found in China’s northern and western provinces, which increases demand for pony and other breeds’ hoof boots.

Chinese people view horses as more than just an animal; they see them as a representation of adversity and valor. They also treat horses as part of their family and believe that a horse’s intelligence is comparable to that of a child between the ages of 7 and 8. Sales of hoof boots are also increasing in China as a result of various equestrian sports applications.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Hook Type : Buckle Stud Closure Loop Closure

By Boot Size (length in mm) : 50-75 mm Hoof Boots 76-100 mm Hoof Boots 100-150 mm Hoof Boots 150 Above

By Use Case : Therapeutic Hoof Boots Sports Hoof Boots Riding Hoof Boots Trail Riding Endurance Riding Hoof Boots for Farm Activities Others



