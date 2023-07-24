Dairy Stabilizers Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.2% And Reach US$ 122.2 Million By 2032

The market for dairy stabilizers is anticipated to reach US$ 73.3 million in value in 2022 and continue to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 122.2 million by 2032.

The global market for dairy stabilizers is expected to expand concurrently with steadily expanding demand for items made from dairy. Long-term growth of dairy stabilizers will be fueled by producers’ efforts to develop unique combinations that offer better taste and health advantages as a result of the rising popularity of healthy eating and drinking.

Competitive Landscape:

Many significant companies place a strong emphasis on the development of enhanced and application-specific dairy stabilizers that are meant to guarantee product stability while also providing attractive qualities.

Businesses are putting more focus on the introduction of new clean label products in response to changing consumer purchasing behaviors, such as growing sensitivity to the inclusion of chemical components. Due to new product components, the market for dairy stabilizers has grown to include clean label products.

Recently, Citri-Fi 125, a natural citrus fiber, was introduced by Fiberstar, Inc. The component is useful in the meat, bakery, and dairy industries and offers greater stabilizing and emulsifying characteristics.

Key Players:

TIC Gums, Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson.

Palsgaard

Tate & Lyle

International Food Products Company (IFPC)

Blendhub Corp

CONDIO GmbH

Hansen

Ashland Industries Europe GmbH

Agropur Cooperative

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Cargill, Incorporated.

Advanced Food Systems

Kerry Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Calpro Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Fiberstar, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

“High Demand from Various Applications in Europe” and “Supportive Government Policies & Agencies”

Europe is anticipated to hold 23.5% of the worldwide market share in 2022. Europe presently enjoys a leading position in the market for these goods as a result of the rising demand for dairy stabilizers for use in a variety of applications, such as dairy and confectionery products, as well as the increased support from the European Food Safety Authority and other governmental organizations.

North America currently controls 17.9% of the worldwide market. North America now holds the second-largest share of the global dairy market as a result of increased disposable income and escalating dairy product consumption in this region.

Due to the region’s developing food sector and other factors, the Asia Pacific region’s dairy stabilizers market is predicted to increase gradually over the next years.

Key Segments of Industry:

by Type : Natural Gums Pectin Agar Starch Gelatin

by End Use : Cheese Frozen Dairy Products Cream Yogurt Beverages



