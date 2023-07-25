About Prime Healthcare – Committed to Quality, Compassionate Care, and Service to the Community

Ontario, California, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Founded in 2001, Prime Healthcare has emerged as one of the nation’s leading health systems. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to transform hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients.

Our philosophy is that all healthcare is local. Our 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations nationwide, including urgent care centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics, serve the unique needs of their communities while providing exceptional care with the strength and support of Prime Healthcare. Through a physician-founded and patient-centered model, dedication to quality, evidence-based best practices, operational efficiency and capital investment, Prime Healthcare is recognized among the best in the nation by Truven Health Analytics as a Top 10 and 15 Health System in the nation three times and was the only health system recognized with the prestigious 2021 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award for addressing social determinants of health. Prime Healthcare ranks among the top 10 health systems in the nation for social responsibility and cost efficiency, according to the Lown Institute

We are stewards of a mission, and that mission is to make sure communities have hospitals that provide the highest quality, affordable care when people need it the most. Through our work in health advocacy and chronic disease management to our clinical quality improvement initiatives and improving the experience of all we serve, we are deeply committed to offering and achieving higher levels of care for patients while working to decrease costs.

Prime Healthcare and the not-for-profit Prime Healthcare Foundation serve more than 600 communities across 14 states with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas.