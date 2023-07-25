RideBoom Bringing Safe and Affordable Transportation to Cities Nationwide

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — The RideBoom platform is designed to meet the unique needs of riders and drivers in India.

RideBoom, the innovative ride-sharing platform in India, offers safe, affordable, and convenient transportation options to cities nationwide. The launch marks a significant milestone for RideBoom, as India represents one of the largest and fastest-growing rides-sharing markets in the world.

The RideBoom platform is designed to meet the unique needs of riders and drivers in India. It offers a range of features that make it easy for riders to find a ride, and for drivers to earn extra income. These features include advanced algorithms that match riders with nearby drivers, flexible pricing options, and 24/7 customer support.

In addition to its user-friendly interface, RideBoom is also committed to safety and security. The platform conducts rigorous background checks on all drivers and provides real-time trip tracking and other safety features to ensure a safe and secure ride experience for riders.

One of the standout features of the RideBoom platform in India is its commitment to affordability. The platform offers flat-rate pricing that is affordable and predictable, making it easier for riders to budget their transportation costs. Additionally, RideBoom encourages the use of eco-friendly vehicles, which helps to reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation industry and promotes sustainable travel.

With its launch in India, RideBoom is poised to become a major player in the ride-sharing market. Whether you’re a rider looking for a safe and affordable way to get around, or a driver looking to earn extra income, RideBoom has something to offer.

RideBoom is the most affordable bootstrap on-demand ride-share app that’s available in more than 5 cities in India and launching soon in other Indian cities after keep gain enormous support from the drivers and the customer community.

The RideBoom app is available in both stores and is free to download.

For more info www.rideboom.com/india