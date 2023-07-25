Fish Oil Market Is Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of Around 5.5% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global fish oil market is valued at US$ 2.1 Bn, and is expected to witness a significant growth rate at a CAGR of 5.5% to top a value of US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Fish Oil market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Fish Oil market.

Key findings of the Fish Oil market study:

Regional breakdown of the Fish Oil market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Fish Oil vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Fish Oil market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Fish Oil market.

Key Companies Profiled

Croda International Plc

Pelagia AS

Sursan A.S.

Ocean Group Limited

GC Rieber Oils

Tecnológica de Alimentos SA

Golden Omega

Stepan Company

BASF SE

TripleNine Group

Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A

Others

Competitive Landscape

Top cod oil retailers are focusing on continuous product launches to reach a large consumer base, while top mackerel oil retailers are focusing on promotional and marketing activities to create awareness about the health benefits of fish oil in the global market.

Appealing to millennials can be a difficult task, since they are the most dispersed target group and respond to marketing messages extremely differently. But manufacturers know that millennials are the biggest social media users and they react the best to Internet marketing. For this target group in the decision-making process, appeal against one-click ordering and possibility of comparing supplements online is key.

In 2019, BASF Nutrition and health launched an omega-3 solution for the chronic condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

In 2020, AlaskaOmega launched omega-3 concentrate powder made from natural fish oil.

Main Segments Covered in Fish Oil Industry Research

By Grade Feed Grade Food Grade Pharma Grade

By Process Crude Refined Modified

By Product Salmon Oil Tuna Oil Cod Liver Oil Sardine Oil Squalene Oil Krill Oil Anchovy Oil Menhaden Oil Others

By End User Aqua-feed Crustaceans Marine Fish Salmon & Trout Eels Cyprinids Tilapias Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements Cosmetic & Beauty Products

By Distribution Channel Business to Business (Manufacturers and Distributors) Business to Consumer Modern Trade (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets) Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Medical Stores Discount Stores E-commerce/Online Stores



Queries addressed in the Fish Oil market report:

Why are the Fish Oil market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Fish Oil market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Fish Oil market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Fish Oil market?

