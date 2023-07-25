Mobile Point-Of-Sale Market Is Predicted To Be Valued At US$ 446.3 Bn By 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The mobile point-of-sale market is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 33.5%. It is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 446.3 Billion by 2032 from US$ 17 Billion in 2021.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Mobile Point-of-Sale market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7305

Key findings of the Mobile Point-of-Sale market study:

Regional breakdown of the Mobile Point-of-Sale market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Mobile Point-of-Sale vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Mobile Point-of-Sale market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale market.

Key Companies Profiled

Bixolon Co., Ltd.

Citizen Systems Europe GmbH

Dspread Technology, Inc.

First Data Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Ingenico S.A.

Intuit, Inc.

Zettle

Oracle Corporation (MICROS System, Inc.)

Pax Technology Ltd.

Paypal Holdings, Inc.

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

In the present time leading competitors of the global mobile point-of-sale market are battling to for top positions by developing and increasing their product offerings. In conjunction with mobile POS software and hardware, prominent players are progressively diversifying their company portfolios by offering value-added services.

What are the Recent Developments in the Field of Mobile Point-of-Sale Market?

Visa, Inc. Partnered with Clip Company in November 2019 to boost the its sales of mobile point-of-sale and tablet POS systems among the retailers in Mexico.

Samsung Electronics teamed up with Mobeewave Inc. In October 2019 to introduce highly secure, contactless and NFC-enabled payment acceptance over its mobile devices.

Key Segments

By Solution Type : Integrated Card Reader Solutions Card Reader Accessories Dongles Sleeves

By Technology : Hybrid Technology Solutions EMV Chip and Pin Magnetic-Stripe Chip and Sign Near Field Communication (NFC) Biometrics

By End Use : Restaurants Hospitality Health Care Retail Warehouse or Distribution Entertainment Transportation Public Transport Rental Cars and Intercity Buses Government Consumer Utility Services

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Get Full Access of the Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7305

Queries addressed in the Mobile Point-of-Sale market report:

Why are the Mobile Point-of-Sale market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Mobile Point-of-Sale market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Mobile Point-of-Sale market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Mobile Point-of-Sale market?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.