Baby Wipes Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 7.55 Billion By 2033

The global Baby Wipes market is expected to expand slowly with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2032. In 2022, this market’s size is projected to market valuation of US$ 1.39 Billion. Observing the increasing demand, the Baby Wipes market is expected to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2032.

Baby wipes are reusable tissues or cloths that have been pre-moistened with a mixture of water and other compounds, including moisturisers, scents, and disinfectants. As they are made to be mild and effective in cleaning delicate skin areas, such as the diaper area, face, hands and other body parts, baby wipes are a must for maintaining adequate hygiene and cleanliness for new-borns and toddlers. Baby wipes are very practical for on-the-go clean-ups and are the best option when water and soap are not easily accessible.

Which Trends are Uplifting the Sales of Baby Wipes?

“Growing Adoption of Eco-friendly & Biodegradable Wipes”

To lessen the pollution strain on the environment, manufacturers are concentrating on developing biodegradable personal care products, including diapers, tissues, wet wipes, toilet paper, and others.

In August 2020, Natures One, a manufacturer of sustainable personal care goods, introduced comfort newborn diapers and wipes produced from plant-based materials that use moisture absorption technology.

Many convenience stores and supermarkets stock large-sized packs and refills that are labelled with inventive graphics to entice customers to purchase such products. People prefer smaller travel-sized packages because they can easily be disposed of while travelling.

“Rising Prevalence of Skin Allergies Driving Demand for Disinfectant Baby Wipes”

Baby wipes can aid in preventing skin infection by removing dirt and dust and hydrating and nourishing the skin. Numerous infant populations worldwide experience contagious skin conditions such as eczema, allergies, nappy rashes, and others such as acne. As a result, the global need for disinfectant wipes is projected to increase as these diseases become more prevalent.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers of baby wipes include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Unicharm Corporation. These companies are continuously investing in research and development to improve the quality of their products and offer innovative solutions to customers. They also have a strong distribution network and invest heavily in advertising and marketing to create brand awareness and capture market share.

In April 2021, the Albaad Group, a prominent European manufacturer of hygiene care products, invested US$ 60.29 million to enhance its production capacity and produce sustainable cosmetics and wet baby wipes. This move was in response to the increasing demand for environmentally conscious products such as baby wipes.

to enhance its production capacity and produce sustainable cosmetics and wet baby wipes. This move was in response to the increasing demand for environmentally conscious products such as baby wipes. In May 2021, Veocel, a hygiene products manufacturer, joined forces with Coterie Baby Inc. and launched a new plant-based and biodegradable baby wipe in the United States market. This product is made entirely from sustainable materials, making it an eco-friendly option for parents.

Key Companies Profiled:

Unicharm Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter and Gamble Company

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Pigeon Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Nice-Pak International Limited

Beiersdorf AG

Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd.

Key Segments of Baby Wipes Industry Research:

· By Product Type :

Wet Baby Wipes

Dry Baby Wipes

· By Material :

Microfiber

Cotton Terry

Cotton Flannel

Bamboo Velour

· By Technology :

Airlaid

Spunlace

Wetlaid

· By Distribution Channel :

Modern Trade

Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Baby Wipes make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Baby Wipes Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional market

