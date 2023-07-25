The Worldwide Share Of Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Is To Gain An Upward Trajectory With A Double-Digit CAGR

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) are elastomeric materials that combine the properties of both thermoplastics and vulcanized elastomers. They are produced by the cross-linking of a thermoplastic polymer with a small amount of elastomeric rubber. TPVs offer good processing properties, such as ease of processing and high molding rates, as well as excellent mechanical and thermal properties, such as high elasticity, low compression set, and heat resistance.

The market for TPVs is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for lightweight and cost-effective materials in various industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods. The growing demand for TPVs in applications such as seals, gaskets, and soft-touch parts is also expected to drive the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for TPVs, due to the increasing demand for TPVs in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America and Europe are also expected to be significant markets, due to the presence of a large number of TPV manufacturers and the increasing demand for TPVs in these regions.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3478?PJ

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market: Segmentation

Application Automotive Interior Exterior Under the Hood Building & Construction Consumer Goods Medical & Healthcare House Hose/Tubing Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Thermoplastic Vulcanizates market:

MR will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Thermoplastic Vulcanizates market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.

MR will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.

Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.

The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market – Competitive Landscape

ExxonMobil Corporation, a world leader in thermoplastic vulcanizates, opened a 140,000 tonne/year butyl plant and a 90,000 tonne/year resins factory in Singapore in 2019. This action was taken to meet the growing demands of Asian end consumers, which would assist the corporation accelerate its growth throughout the major Asian nations. These two new production facilities will primarily serve the Asian market, where the rise of the middle class is supporting the demand for speciality goods.

Leading manufacturer of thermoplastic vulcanizates DuPont made an official declaration in 2018 that it will invest more than $80 million to build a new production facility in East China. This new manufacturing facility will produce compounded, premium engineered plastics and adhesives to meet the demands of many end-use industries, including electronics, transportation, and others. It is anticipated that this proposed manufacturing facility would be completely operational by 2020. At a lavish ceremony conducted in Shanghai at the well-known China International Import Expo, DuPont and the representatives of Zhangjiagang in East China inked this strategic agreement (CIIE).

A significant competitor in the thermoplastic vulcanizates industry, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., announced in 2017 that it had acquired Sunvieo’s thermoplastic styrene elastomers division from Asahi Kasei Corp. Thermoplastic elastomers, which are used mostly for automotive applications, are being embraced as a viable substitute for polyvinyl chloride and vulcanized rubber. The firm will be able to reach a larger consumer base and achieve long-term profitability with the aid of this new product introduction.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3478?PJ

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Thermoplastic Vulcanizates market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail : sales@factmr.com