Thermal Spray Coatings Market Expects A Valuation Of US$ 15 Billion By 2032

Sales of thermal spray coatings were valued at US$ 7.1 Billion in FY 2021, and are forecast to register a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 11.3% in 2022, expected to close at US$ 7.9 Billion. From 2022-2032, the market is slated to flourish nearly 2x, reaching a valuation of US$ 15 Billion.

The global thermal spray coatings market grew at a CAGR of 6% in terms of value over the 2015-2021 historical period, according to market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR. Thermal spray coatings are poised to be an ideal alternative to traditional coating methods due to improved anti-corrosive behavior and strong electrical resistance.

Key Takeaways of Thermal Spray Market Study

Applications in water plasma, gas plasma, electric arc, and flame position ceramics will pave way for high growth in the foreseeable future.

Plasma spray accounts for over the total market value with a healthy CAGR through 2029. Enhanced adaptability with a wide range of materials over small and large components is driving the demand for this technology.

Flame spray technology accounts for over ¼ of the total market revenue amid technology benefits such as lower dust and fume levels and increased portability.

Aerospace applications maintain a stronghold in the total demand for thermal spray coatings with more than 33% share. Increasing investments in upgrading airforce and defense fleets around the world are set to act as a central factor for the growth of this segment.

Industrial gas turbines hold the second largest market share with over ¼ of the total market value with an impressive 6% CAGR during the projection period.

North America accounts for a majority share of more than 30% of the total market revenues. This can be attributed to the demand for high-performance coatings for enhanced product performance.

South Asia & Oceania offer financially rewarding growth opportunities on the back of a stupendous 9.6% CAGR through 2029. Investments in developing advanced aerospace & defense capacities will trickle down to an upsurge in demand for thermal spray coatings.

Industrial Gas Turbines to Grow 4.2X through Forecast Period

Uptake in aerospace projects in developing regions is driving demand for thermal spray coatings from the application segment. Aerospace is poised to hold a majority share of over of the total market value.

The segment exhibits a healthy growth trajectory through 2029. Industrial gas turbines account for the second largest market share with ¼ of the total market value.

Manufacturing trends such as higher firing temperatures and increased levels of oxidation and corrosion resistance in hard environments are favorable developments for thermal spray coatings.

Industrial gas turbine segment exhibits highest growth among various applications such as automotive, medical, steel, pulp, and paper.

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global thermal spray coatings market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and region.

Product

Ceramics

Intermetallic

Polymers

Carbides

Abradables

Others

Technology

Plasma spray

Flame spray

HVOF

Electric arc spray

Cold Spray

Others

Application

Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbine

Automotive

Medical

Printing

Oil & gas

Steel

Pulp & Paper

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Country-specific assessment on demand for thermal spray coatings has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous thermal spray coatings manufacturers, experts, and suppliers.

The Prominent manufacturers covered:

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Höganäs AB, H.C. Starck Inc., Castolin Eutectic, Wall Colmonoy Corporation, Powder Alloy Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Carpenter Technology Corporation

South Asia & Oceania to Remain Key Revenue Pockets

North America and Europe collectively account for a lion’s share of more than 61% of the total market value. The US, Canada, and the UK are catapulting the demand for advanced coating of equipment used in aerospace, industrial gas turbines, and oil & gas applications.

South Asia & Oceania offers high-growth opportunities on the back of stupendous 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the region such as Indonesia are investing in development of modern aircrafts and aerospace inventories which employ thermal spray coating. Increasing penetration of thermal spray coatings in medical, steel, pulp, and paper also stimulates the demand for the product in developing countries.