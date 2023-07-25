Sulfate-Free Shampoos Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2032

The market for sulfate-free shampoo is projected to be worth US$ 4.2 billion by 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to US$ 6.2 billion by 2032.

The demand for sulfate-free shampoos maket is frequently fueled by the robust growth of the cosmetics and personal care business. The most urbanised populations have a tendency to favour new and creative products, and their spending patterns reflect increased expenditures on such goods.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2922

“Growing Awareness about Natural Products Accentuating Sale of Sulfate-free Shampoo”

The demand for natural products is increasing rapidly as these products are environment-friendly. Natural products have gathered immense steam among consumers in the personal care & cosmetics market and hair care is no different.

The driver for the natural hair care market growth among consumers stems from the need to adopt holistic self-care. The ecosystem of hair care products is characterized by natural ingredients usually processed with traditional methods and sourced naturally.

“Hair Care Industry Embraces Crowd-led Innovation”

As consumers have become more interested in the processes behind the hair care industry, they are increasingly involved in the product development process by voicing their opinions and ideas to any hair care brands, who are willing to listen.

Transparency has become imperative, and when it comes to their favorite beauty products, consumers seek more active involvement. Brands and customers have become increasingly connected through a variety of platforms through crowd-led feedback, which provides valuable insights via social media or their platform of choice.

“Counterfeit Products Challenging Global Sulfate-free Shampoo Market”

Counterfeit products in the cosmetic industry pose a severe threat to the safety and trust of consumers. Moreover, cosmetic counterfeiting has increased in recent years.

Fake products with similar packaging have made it difficult to differentiate between counterfeit and original products.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent sulfate-free shampoo manufacturers are AG Hair, Amway, Avlon Industries, Inc, Babo Botanicals, Devacurl, Giovanni Cosmetics Inc., Himalaya Herbals, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Johnson and Johnson, Loreal S.A, MamaEarth, Natura Supply Co., and Procter & Gamble.

Manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing natural ingredients-based products. Expansion of manufacturing capacity and increasing sales by leveraging online distribution channels. Manufacturers in the market have made long-term supply contracts with end users which ensure consistent demand.

Companies in sulfate-free shampoo are involved in two different strategies. They are Single & Multi-Level Marketing and traditional marketing. Moreover, the players are adjusting the production variables such as raw material input and energy coupled with process optimization to win the market.

In 2021, Tresemme launched a new range of hair products named Pro Pure. The company claims it to be free of harmful chemicals such as sulfates, parabens, DMDM, silicones, and dyes.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of sulfate-free shampoos positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Sulfate-Free Shampoo Industry Research:

· By Product Type:

Dry

Liquid

· By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

· By Buyer Type:

Individual

Hair Salons & Institutes

· By Packaging Type:

Sachet

Tubes

Bottles

· By Functionality:

Clarifying Agent

Color Protection

Curl Enhancing

Moisturizing Agent

Smoothing & Straightening

Volumizing Agent

· By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Kids

· By Price:

Mass

Premium

· By Sales Channel:

Offline Company Owned Outlet Institutional Sales Retail Outlet Modern Trade Channel

Online Direct to Customer E-Commerce Websites



· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2922

Questionnaire answered in the market outlook report of Sulfate-Free Shampoo include: