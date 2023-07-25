Business Software Industry Top Players are Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and General Electric Co.

Business Software Industry Data Book – Event Management Software, ERP Software and Quality Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Event Management Software Market Report Highlights

The global event management software market size was valued at USD 6.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The software segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the continued adoption of event management software by various small and large enterprises across the globe.

The corporate segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period in line with the growing preference among corporates for technologically advanced solutions to host virtual events

North America is projected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The regional market is anticipated to reach USD 6.21 billion by 2028 driven by the presence of several prominent players in the region and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions

ERP Software Market Report Highlights

The global ERP software market size was valued at USD 54.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The cloud-based ERP solutions are anticipated to grow sizably over the forecast period. Businesses are gaining an understanding of the benefits of SaaS models for their growth

The supply chain segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR in response to the increasing adoption of ERP solutions in managing, managing, and maintaining supply chains

The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray a high growth rate from 2023 to 2030. As the number of start-ups increases and government support for digital transformation and solutions rises, the segment is expected to grow

The government segment is anticipated to grow significantly, with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising need to streamline business operations and increasing dependency on data-driven decision-making are factors poised to drive segment growth in the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to ERP software’s large market penetration.

Quality Management Software Market Report Highlights

The global quality management software market size was valued at USD 9.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The document control segment is expected to experience growth over the forecast period. The solution helps in creating a central repository for paperwork.

Based on the deployment segment, cloud deployment is anticipated to register the fastest-growing CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The flexibility of adoption is contributing to the wide adoption of cloud-based QMS platforms. Additionally, the extra costs of hardware installation are eliminated which in turn reduces the overall cost.

The SME segment is anticipated to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The rising density of services providers and affordable QMS solutions are helping SMEs to implement QMS

The healthcare industry has the highest growth within the end-use segment. Software implementation in pharmaceutical companies is enhancing the quality of customer service worldwide

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Business Software industry are:

Aventri Inc.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NetSuite, Inc.

