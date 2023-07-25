Cook-In-Bags Market is Predicted to Advance at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2033

The global cook-in-bags market is estimated at US$ 506.61 million in 2023. Worldwide demand for cook-in bags is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach a market size of US$ 873.59 million by the end of 2033.

A prepared and sealed packaged food item known as a “cook-in-bag” is used for cooking. Additionally, the bag holds heat and moisture, aiding in the even cooking of the food. This cooking method is practical because it doesn’t require any extra plates or utensils of any kind. This novel idea of cooking in bags is gaining popularity in the food packaging industry. Cook-in-bags, to put it simply, are bags that are used directly in the kitchen and include raw ingredients for cooking.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have estimated that the population in rural areas use nearly 2 tons of firewood annually, for the purpose of cooking. This process has long-prompted chronic respiratory diseases and worldwide surge in deforestation. This has further led to a rise in mortality rates worldwide. All these factors have encouraged the use of alternatives that complement environmental sustainability norms, while reducing the cooking time required for consumers, and cook-in-bags have been deemed as one of the most prominent alternatives. All these factors point at bullish future prospects of the cook-in-bags market, whose size has been estimated to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2028-end.

Sensing evolving requirements of end-users, manufacturers have developed cook-in-bags across wide range of packaging sizes. 240X380 to 380X500 mm cook-in-bags are likely to remain top selling size variant, complemented by steady demand from 150X240 to 240X380 mm cook-in-bags. However, sales of latter are projected to grow at a comparatively faster pace than the former through 2028.

Competitive landscape:

According to the recently published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of various regional as well as domestic players. The new development is a noteworthy strategy adopted by key players to upscale their industry presence to offer numerous variants and functionalities.

Prominent manufacturers of cook-in-bags are entering into partnerships to offer more advanced products.

For instance,

In 2021, The Private Brands entered into a partnership with The Giant Company for the launch of a complete product range under cook-in-bags. This newly launched product range of 14 oven-ready bags offers easy and affordable cooking and ease of meal time to consumers.

Key companies in the cook-in-bags market are Packit Gourmet, GRANITOL, M&Q Packaging LLC, Sirane Limited, UltraSource LLC, Plascon Group, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Extra Packaging Corp., Sealed Air, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Segmentation of Cook-In-Bags Industry Research:

By Material :

Plastic

Aluminum

By Appearance :

Transparent

Opaque

Printed

By Packaging Size :

Less than 150×240 mm

150×240 to 240×380 mm

240×380 to 380×500 mm

More than 380×500 mm

By Application :

Frozen Foods

Ready-to-eat Meals

Bakery & Confectionary

By Sales Channel :

Retail Sales

Institutional Sales

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Cook-In-Bags make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Cook-In-Bags Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

