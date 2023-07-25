pH Control Market is Expected to Progress at 3.7% CAGR by 2026

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR’s recent forecast study, the global pH control market will register a value CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report further reveals that by the end of 2026, more than 16,700,683 tons of pH control/salts will be sold across the globe.

The demand for pH control/salts as flavoring agents is expected to grow at a soaring pace, accounting for one-fourth share of the global pH control/salt market in terms of volume over the forecast period. The report also reveals that gelling agent functions of pH control/salts will witness a growing demand, and are likely to reflect a volume CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Growing Industrial Applications: pH control is essential in a wide range of industrial processes, including water treatment, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage production, and pulp and paper manufacturing. As these industries expand and modernize, the need for precise pH control increases, driving the demand for pH control products and systems. Stringent Environmental Regulations: Environmental regulations aimed at water quality and pollution control play a significant role in the pH control market. Industries must adhere to strict pH level standards to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. The need to maintain pH levels within permissible limits drives the adoption of pH control solutions in wastewater treatment and effluent management. Growing Awareness of Water Quality: Increasing concerns about water quality and the importance of maintaining a balanced pH in water bodies have led to a greater emphasis on pH control. Municipalities, industrial facilities, and water treatment plants are investing in pH control systems to ensure the quality and safety of drinking water and protect aquatic ecosystems. Advancements in pH Control Technologies: The pH control market benefits from continuous advancements in technology. Innovative pH sensors, automated control systems, and real-time monitoring solutions enable more accurate and efficient pH control. These technological advancements attract industries looking to optimize their processes and minimize manual intervention. Expanding Food and Beverage Industry: The food and beverage industry is one of the primary users of pH control solutions. As the demand for processed and packaged foods increases globally, maintaining pH levels in various food products becomes critical for quality and safety. pH control is vital in food processing, fermentation, brewing, and other production processes. Increasing Demand for Pharmaceuticals: In the pharmaceutical industry, maintaining precise pH levels is crucial for drug development and manufacturing. As the global population ages and healthcare needs grow, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to expand, leading to a higher demand for pH control solutions. Agricultural Applications: Agriculture and horticulture rely on pH control to optimize soil acidity and ensure optimal crop growth. pH control solutions are used to adjust soil pH, leading to improved crop yields and better plant health.

Competitive landscape:

Leading producers of pH control/salts have been profiled in the report. These include :

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Batory Foods Inc.

Brenntag Ingredients Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria S.A.

Sab Hnub Tuaj Foodchem Co. Ltd.

Tate& Lyle Plc

Univar Inc.

Corbion Purac N.V.

American International Foods Inc.

Market Taxonomy :

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

· By Product Type :

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Malic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Lactic Acid

Tartaric Acid

Succinic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

· By Application :

Beverages

Convenience Food

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Other Applications

· By Function :

Flavoring Agent

Preservative

Chelating agent

Buffer

Gelling Agent

Coagulating Agent

· By Form :

Dry

Liquid

