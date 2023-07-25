Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Market is Estimated to Increase at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global blister and other high visibility packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 95 billion by 2033, up from US$ 50 billion in 2023.

The product is shielded from harm by the transparent, transportable blister packaging, which has a flat base and a raised plastic cover that resists moisture and tampering. The base substrate, which can be hard plastic, paperboard, or aluminum foil, is linked to the item to be packaged. A molded, transparent plastic sheet is adhered to the base substrate using the heat-sealing technique. The translucent plastic layer makes the goods more visible.

Competitive landscape:

The market for blister and other high visibility packaging solutions is moderately competitive. However, market competitiveness is projected to increase due to increased consumer awareness and the necessity for highly visible packaging. Moreover, many startups are entering the market with innovative and sustainable packaging materials.

In conjunction with America Recycles Day in November 2021, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) revealed a technological development that will allow billions of small bottles to be recycled. ARP, recognized for its recyclable packaging, is constantly looking for methods to boost the amount of material that makes it through the recycling process.

Printex Transparent Packaging, a Canadian plastic packaging manufacturer, developed a line of fully PCR polyethylene terephthalate (PET) clear boxes in October 2021. The Eco-PET 100 boxes are supposed to be a suitable replacement for virgin PET and can be recycled several times.

Amcor began a new project in August 2021, constructing two new sites in Asia and Europe to complement current innovation centers in North America.

Amcor debuted AmSky, the world’s first recyclable PE-based capsule blister pack and thermoformed tablet, in May 2021. Amcor has designed a new, recyclable solution that enhances the whole recycling process while keeping all of the features of pre-existing blister packaging by removing the PVC. The new packaging is designed to comply with the strict standards of highly specialized and regulated pharmaceutical packaging, such as child resistance and senior citizen friendly. Based on an investigation by the company’s proprietary ASSET lifecycle assessment tool, accredited by the Carbon Trust, AmSky delivers a 70% reduction in carbon footprint when compared to market packaging options.

Key Segments of Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Industry Research

· By Product :

Carded Blister Packaging

Clamshell Packaging

Windowed Packaging

Skin Packaging

Other High Visibility Packaging

· By Application :

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

Others

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

