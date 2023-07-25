Single Use Assemblies Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24% Through 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global single use assembly market is presently valued at US$ 3 billion, and Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence, predicts that it will grow at a 24% CAGR through 2032.

Life science businesses are keen to save the expense and effort involved in cleaning stainless steel. Rapid global biotech sector growth has created a fertile atmosphere where novel, disposable technologies are becoming more and more important.

“Rising cases of chronic disorders has increased the demand for single use assemblies such as tubing assemblies and sterile bags,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The joint venture (JV) established by Pall and Austar, Pall-Austar Lifesciences Limited, was fully acquired by Pall Corporation in March 2021. This acquisition will boost production capacity to meet China’s supply chain need for single-use technology, which is being driven by COVID-19.

Avantor purchased RIM Bio, a Chinese manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and parts for biopharmaceutical production, in June 2021. With this acquisition, Avantor will have access to RIM’s facility in Changzhou, China, making it the company’s first single-use manufacturing facility in the AMEA region. Avantor plans to exploit RIM’s unique technologies and quick lead times to differentiate its services for single-use users.

The pharmaceutical business will expand at a quicker rate over the coming years as pharmaceutical firms, distributors, CMOs, and manufacturers unite to benefit from the advantages of single-use assemblies. The significance of single-use technology in advancing cutting-edge research into various ailments, including cancer research and medicines for rare diseases, is expected to rise, spurring the demand for single use assemblies. Over the decade, the expanding biologics market will also create profitable opportunities for the manufacturers of single use assemblies.

The main problem facing manufacturers is eliminating the possibility of contamination, which now entails the high-level monitoring of crucial manufacturing processes. By removing or drastically lowering the need for sterilizing between batches, single-use assemblies assist manufacturers in overcoming this challenge and increasing their operating capability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of single use assemblies are expected to surge at a CAGR of 24% from 2022 to 2032.

The global market for single use assemblies is projected to reach US$ 25.8 billion by 2032.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a massive CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Sales of bag assemblies are likely to increase at an impressive CAGR of 29% from 2022 to 2032.

As many biopharmaceutical firms venture into disposable assembly offerings for the production of various types of biopharmaceuticals, single use technologies (SUTs) are regarded as one of the key areas of development among biomanufacturing companies. Additionally, SUTs are widely used in commercial manufacturing facilities for the production of biopharmaceuticals that are meant for clinical trials. Due to the requirement for utilities, which produce steam, water, and clean-in-place solutions, SUTs enable biologics manufacturers to lower the facilities’ footprint by about 20%.

According to studies by BioProcess International, engineers predicted that the single-use facility’s capital cost will be 25%-45% lower than a facility built with stainless-steel equipment.

In a similar vein, they predicted that single-use facilities could be constructed in 18 months and would use half as much water and energy to operate, whereas, stainless steel facilities need three years to complete.

Industry Research

By Product : Bag Assemblies Filtration Assemblies Bottle Assemblies Mixing System Assemblies Others

By Application : Filtration Cell Culture & Mixing Storage Sampling Fill-finish Application Others

By End User : Biopharma & Pharma Companies CROs & CMOs Academic & Research Institutes



