Lavatory Service Vehicles Market to Cross the US$ 100 Million mark by the end of 2028: Fact.MR

By the end of 2028, the global  lavatory service vehicles market  is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 119 Mn, predicts a recent market intelligence analysis by Fact.MR. Businesses in the market for lavatory service vehicles are putting more of their attention into integrating cutting-edge technology and materials to appeal to consumers.

“Growing adoption of zero-emission GSE (Ground Support Equipment), including lavatory service vehicles is foreseen to redefine growth prospects of electric lavatory service vehicles”, says the Fact.MR report.

 Key Findings

  • Lavatory service vehicles with holding capacities of 50 – 100 gallons are gaining traction, with projected incremental opportunity of US$ 16 Mn in the forecast period.
  • Lavatory service trucks will remain preferred product category.
  • Cumulatively, electric and non-electric lavatory service vehicles account for 89 % of the global market.
  • North America is set to exhibit higher CAGR, on back of new commercial and defense infrastructure projects.

Key Driving Factors

  • Rising adoption of zero-emission GSE will remain key growth influencer for electric lavatory service vehicles.
  • Rapid advances in technology and the growth of commercial aviation industry are increasing the scope of lavatory service vehicle applications.
  • Airports seek to increase investments in large capacity lavatory service vehicles for greater cost-effectiveness
  • Tech automation innovations to minimize accidents during operations, thus supporting global adoption rates.

Competition Landscape

The global lavatory service vehicles market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on product improvements for better control over fluid transfer operations to minimize accidental overfilling. Manufacturers have also incorporated utilization of rust-proof, UV-resistant, and crack resistant materials to boost safety and efficiency standards. The report has also profiled key players in the global lavatory service vehicles market, including but not limited to Vestergaard, AERO Specialties Inc., TLD Group, Lift-A-Loft engineered aerial solutions, Access Air Systems, and TBD Owen Holland Ltd.

Key Segments of the Lavatory Service Vehicles Market

Fact.MR’s study on the lavatory service vehicles market offers information classified into five important segments: power, vehicle, capacity, application, and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.

  • By Power :
    • Electric
    • Non-Electric
    • Hybrid
  • By Vehicle :
    • Trucks
    • Carts
  • By Capacity :
    • <50 gallons
    • 50-100 gallons
    • 101-200 gallons
    • >200 gallons
  • By Application :
    • Commercial
    • Defence
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Western Europe
    • Eastern Europe
    • APEJ
    • MEA
    • Japan

