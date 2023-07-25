Devon Security Solutions Firm, Platinum Gate Security Turns 11!

London, UK, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — PLATINUM Gate Security, a leading security solutions provider, celebrates over a decade of exceptional service to the communities in Exeter and Devon.

Platinum Gate Security has been providing expert security services across Exeter, Devon and the South West since its inception in 2012. Over the years, they have earned a valued reputation and are passionate about providing a high-level of protection and safety services for people, assets and occasions. They have a proven track record of delivering tailored security solutions to meet the unique needs of various clients.

In the last decade, Platinum Gate Security has honed their security services and now offer a wide range of bespoke security services. Their team of professional, SIA Licensed security guards offer protection and safety to individuals and businesses across a range of sectors. And have been proud to work with a wide range of exceptional clients, including Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club, Sandy Park Stadium, Exeter City Council, festivals and many more.

With years of experience in security industry, Platinum Gate Security offers comprehensive range of security services providing the highest level of protection and peace of mind to their clients which include:

Dave Spear, Operations Director at Platinum Gate Security commented: “We are incredibly proud of the remarkable growth our security company has achieved over the years. This achievement is a credit to our hardworking, dedicated team of security professionals who will go above and beyond, exceeding expectations on every project we undertake, ensuring our clients are receiving the best possible results.

“Over this time, we have had the privilege to work with a wide range of clients from various sectors across the South West. We pride ourselves on being able to adapt and tailor our security solutions to the unique needs of each client which has helped us build a strong reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction.

“We understand that every client’s security needs are unique, and our goal is to provide maximum security within their allocated budget. We are committed to delivering exceptional security services and continuing to expand our client portfolio by providing reliable and effective solutions that exceed expectations. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to building upon our existing client relationships and developing new partnerships.”

About Platinum Gate Security

Based in Exeter, Platinum Gate Security provides expert security solutions across Devon and the South West. Their team of expert security professionals is highly qualified and experienced, offering bespoke security solutions to individuals and businesses across various sectors.