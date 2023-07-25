Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Sales to Reach US$ 10 Billion by 2031: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-25 — /EPR Network/ —

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, from 2016 to 2020, the global market for glaucoma therapeutics has grown at a CAGR of almost 2.8%. Recent advancements in therapeutic interventions, such as the adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, have boded well for market growth in the said historical period.

The glaucoma therapeutics market revenue will likely total US$ 6.6 Bn for 2021, according to Fact.MR. Overall, the market is expected to reach US$ 10 Bn by 2031, expanding 1.5x across the forthcoming decade. Demand for beta-blockers drug class will accelerate, anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021-2031.

Key Companies Profiled:

Allergan Plc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature. Key developments in the market are as follows:

In May 2020, the U.S Food & Drug Administration approved Allergan Plc.’s DURYSTATM (bimatoprost implant) New Drug Application. The drug is amongst the first intracameral, sustained-release implant indicated to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma, or ocular hypertension

In October 2021, Novartis AG pledged to work with partners all around the world to help eliminate preventable visual impairment and blindness by reimagining access to eye care. The company has partnered with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness during the World Sight Day to initiate the #LoveYourEyes campaign

Key Segments Covered

Drug Class Prostaglandins Beta Blockers Alpha Agonists Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors Combination Medications Cholinergic Medications

End User Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Analysis For Glaucoma Therapeutics Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

