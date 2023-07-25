Alpha Emitters Market is Expected to Surge ahead at an Astounding CAGR of 21%: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a company that offers market research and competitive intelligence, the demand for alpha emitters is predicted to grow dramatically at a CAGR of 21% and reach a market size of US$ 6.7 billion by the end of 2032.

An alpha emitter is a material that releases alpha rays. Radioactive sources produce these chemicals. To give effective therapy without causing severe short- or long-term adverse effects, they achieve the proper bio-distribution and related dose distribution. Due to their extremely high rates of cell death, alpha particles utilised in medical procedures are more corrosive to cancer cells than beta particles. The neighbouring healthy tissues are not as severely harmed. Radium, lead, and bismuth are a few radionuclides that are used in treatment.

Market Players

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alpha Tau Medical

Bayer AG

Fusion Pharma

IBA Group

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

NTP Radiosotopes SOC Ltd.

RadioMedix, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Triad Isotopes, Inc.

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winning Strategy

There are only a few significant companies in this less-competitive alpha emitters sector. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alpha Tau Medical, Bayer AG, Fusion Pharma, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., NTP Radiosotopes SOC Ltd., RadioMedix, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Triad Isotopes, Inc. are some of the key players in the alpha emitters market. A formal business merger agreement was signed by Healthcare Capital Corp. and Alpha Tau Medical Limited in July 2021. This deal is used to further Alpha Tau’s clinical plan, which includes pursuing FDA marketing permission, engaging in a wide range of R&D initiatives, increasing manufacturing capability, and getting ready for commercialization.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for alpha emitters is currently valued at US$ 1 billion.

Worldwide sales of alpha emitters are expected to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2032.

China’s alpha emitters market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2032.

Demand for alpha emitters for ovarian cancer medical applications is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 22% from 2022 to 2032.

Rapid urbanization, ongoing healthcare infrastructure development, and rising disposable income levels, among others, are some of the key factors influencing market growth.

The WHO report 2022 states that cancer is the biggest cause of mortality globally, accounting for approximately 10 million fatalities in 2020, or close to one in every six deaths.

According to the same source, 400 000 youngsters are diagnosed with cancer each year.

The eighth most common cancer in women and the 18th most prevalent cancer overall is ovarian cancer.

The American Cancer Society predicts that 19,880 women will be newly diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S. in 2022. Ovarian cancer will claim the lives of approximately 12,810 women.

Alpha emitters play an important role in killing cancerous cells using targeted therapy. Thus, the demand for alpha emitters is expected to rise at a significant rate over the coming years.

Industry Research

By Type of Radionuclide: Radium Lead Bismuth Actinium

By Application: Bone Metastasis Ovarian Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Melanoma Lymphoma



Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

UK Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

France Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Spain Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

China Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Malaysia Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Thailand Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Australia Alpha Emitters Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

