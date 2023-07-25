Radar Absorbing Material Coating Market is expected to reach $63.4 Billion by 2028- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that radar absorbing material coating provides attractive opportunities in the aerospace & defense and automotive applications. The radar absorbing material coating market is expected to reach $63.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7%. In this market, epoxy is the largest segment by resin type, whereas aerospace & defense is largest by application.

Based on resin type, the radar absorbing material coating market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyimide, and others. The epoxy segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the significant use of this resin owing to its strength, durability, chemical resistance, and extremely high heat-deflection temperature properties.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Radar Absorbing Material Coating Market”

100 – Figures/Tables

150 – Pages

The Radar Absorbing Material Coating Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering radar absorbing material coating include Stealth Veils, CFI Solutions, Micromag, Hyper Stealth Technologies, Intermat Defense, and Surrey NanoSystems.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056