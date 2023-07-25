Semiconductor Filter Market is expected to reach $1,163.6 Million by 2028- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that semiconductor filter provides attractive opportunities in the electronic semiconductor manufacturing and solar semiconductor manufacturing market. The semiconductor filter market is expected to reach $1,163.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3%. In this market, semiconductor gas filters is the largest segment by type, whereas electronic semiconductor manufacturing is largest by application.

Based on type, the semiconductor filter market is segmented into semiconductor gas filters, semiconductor water filters, semiconductor chemical filters, and semiconductor CMP filters. The semiconductor gas filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to because the filters are set up to eliminate common problems related to traditional process gas filtering like the filter’s potential for outgassing harmful impurities and for particle shedding.

The Semiconductor Filter Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering semiconductor filter include Pall, Entegris, Nippon Seisen, Camfil, CoorsTek, Donaldson Company, Porvair, Cobetter Filtration, Critical Process Filtration, and Mott Corporation.

