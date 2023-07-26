Personal Floatation Devices Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 8,014 Million By 2032

The global personal floatation devices market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3,178.7 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach US$ 8,014 Million by the end of 2032.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Personal Floatation Devices market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Personal Floatation Devices market.

Key Companies Profiled:

Survitec Group Limited

Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S

The Coleman Company

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Mustang Survival ULC

Hansen Protection AS

Bernhardt Apparatebau GmbH.

Lalizas

Kokatat

Key findings of the Personal Floatation Devices market study:

Regional breakdown of the Personal Floatation Devices market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Personal Floatation Devices vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Personal Floatation Devices market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Personal Floatation Devices market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are investing in the creation of innovative products and unique raw materials. Key commercial tactics in the global market for personal flotation devices include sustainable business models and IoT-enabled supply chains. Online distribution platforms are becoming more and more popular for marketing and sales. In order to grow in the global market, businesses are now concentrating on partnerships and collaboration with local suppliers.

In Nov. 2021, the top producer of lifesaving gear, LALIZAS, has unveiled their new catalogue, which offers a complete safety solution. This will aid the business in growing or keeping its consumer base.

In Apr. 2020, a new range of life jackets for children called “The Junior 150N Lifejacket” was introduced by Seasafe Systems Ltd, a U.K.-based business that specializes in marine safety gear.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of personal floatation devices positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Personal Floatation Devices Industry Research

By Product: Offshore Lifejacket Near-shore buoyant vest Flotation Aid Throw able device Others

By Actuation: Manually activated Automatically activated

By End Use Vertical: Aquaculture industry Oil & Gas industry Naval industry Other industry

By Sales Channel: Sports Outlets Franchised Sports Outlet Modern Trade Channels Direct to Customer Brand Outlet Direct to Customer Online Channel Direct to Customer Institutional Channel 3rd Party Online

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Queries addressed in the Personal Floatation Devices market report:

Why are the Personal Floatation Devices market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Personal Floatation Devices market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Personal Floatation Devices market?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Personal Floatation Devices market?

