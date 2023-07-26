TidyTasks, a productivity app, Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Founded by Gebran Khaswan and Feodor Aminoff, TidyTasks is a productivity app that helps people manage multiple tasks and projects. It allows users to break down tasks into manageable chunks, track progress, and stay on top of their to-do lists. It also provides a range of useful features such as reminders, notifications, and collaboration tools to ensure users stay on track.

The startup has joined the Raise Capital program seeking capital of $6M. The startup is headquartered in Canada and the United States.

The program helps seed, series A, B, and C startups in getting funded and closing their funding rounds in the most efficient and successful ways. The team uses AI and the warm introduction approach to match the startup with a vast network of various funding sources.

FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider. FasterCapital helps startups and small businesses worldwide and invest in them in a work-per-equity model. FasterCapital also helps startups build their MVPs through its Technical cofounder program and covers 50% of the costs needed in exchange for equity in the startup.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “We are glad to work with the team at TidyTasks on helping them get the funding they need to build their innovative product.”

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

https://wa.me/971555855663

https://fastercapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com