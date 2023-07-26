Electric Shuttle Market Is Anticipated To Expand With A CAGR Of 13.4% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Relatively low cost of maintenance and less requirement of services are directly translating into a growth of the electric shuttle market. Electric shuttles comprise fewer moving parts as compared to conventional internal combustion motors that cause fewer operational and maintenance issues which in turn increases their demand.

The global electric shuttle market is valued at USD 16157.1 Million in 2022. The market is estimated to surpass a valuation of USD 56819.05 Million by 2032. The forecast duration of this report is 2022- 2032. The market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 13.4% in the assessment period. Rising government initiatives on replacing natural gas transit public vehicles with electric shuttles in order to address climate change and reduce air pollution are expected to fuel the growth of the electric shuttle market. The continued focus of manufacturers on battery advancements and heavy investments in innovative technology will possibly open new growth opportunities for the electric shuttle market.

Market Players: –

Blue Solutions

Bellore Group,

BlueSG Pte Ltd

Electric Shuttle Market- Segmentation By Vehicle Type : Battery electrical vehicle Plug-in in hybrid EVM Fuel cell EVM

By Application : Intercity Intracity

By End-User : Public Private

By Region : North America U.S. Canada Latin America Mexico Brazil Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K, Spain Eastern Europe Poland Russia Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Japan Middle East and Africa GCC S. Africa N. Africa



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

