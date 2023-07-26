Studio52 Earns Esteemed Recognition Among the Top 127 Dubbing Companies in the World by Voquent

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading media production company, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious list of the “Top 127 Dubbing Companies in the World.” This coveted recognition, a testament to Studio52’s commitment to excellence in the media production industry, comes as a result of the company’s exceptional dubbing services and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality content to clients worldwide. In a recent article published by Voquent, titled “Top Dubbing Companies in the World,” Studio52 was recognized for its exceptional dubbing services that have captivated audiences worldwide.

The list, compiled by industry experts and published on a renowned platform, showcases the most outstanding dubbing companies that have demonstrated unparalleled expertise, creativity, and innovation in the realm of dubbing and localization services. Studio52’s presence among these distinguished names further reinforces its position as a global leader in the field.

Additionally, Studio52’s excellence extends beyond dubbing, as highlighted in the feature by American Dailies titled “Top Recording Studios in Abu Dhabi.” The article lauds Studio52 for its outstanding recording facilities and audio production capabilities in the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi. As a top choice for local and international clients, Studio52 has been instrumental in producing top-notch audio content, music albums, podcasts, and voiceovers, leveraging cutting-edge technology and experienced professionals.

About Studio52:

Studio52 is a prominent media production company with over 40 years of experience, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including dubbing, voice over, video production, animation, and more. With a global presence and a strong reputation for delivering outstanding results, Studio52 serves clients from various sectors, including corporate, commercial, industrial, and entertainment.