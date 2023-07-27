The Global Hard Coatings Market Is Estimated To Grow At A Rate Of 6.0% by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hard coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 893.3 million in 2023 and to grow at a rate of 6.0% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of US$ 1,599.7 million by the end of 2033. Hard coating is an electrochemical substance that serves as a corrosion-resistant coating for the metals such as aluminum, steel, and others. Hard coatings are also referred to as hard anodizing. Hard coatings are used for metal dinnerware, plumbing fixtures, sporting goods, eyeglass frames, door hardware, injection molding dies, cutting tools, optics, gears, and decorative, among others.

Market Players: –

ASB Industries Inc.

CemeCon AG

Dhake Industries Inc.

DIARC-Technology Oy

Duralar Technologies

Exxene Corp

Gencoa Ltd.

Hardcoatings Inc.

Ihi Hauzer Techno Coating B.V

Eminent Players Key Stratagems

Market titans focus on expanding their business across the globe to enhance their market reach coupled with establishing sales channels in untapped markets to strengthen brand image at the global level. Further, product launch or product improvement is likely to curb the demand pool. Also, collaboration and pricing remain the go-to strategies to remain competitive in the market and enhance the customer base.

In January 2021, ASB Industries Inc. collaborated with Hannecard to henceforth operate under the name Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc. This partnership is likely to expand ASB’s rubber & polyurethane roller coatings business across key industries.

Since 2020, CemeCon K.K. has been collaborating with several Japanese tool manufacturers to provide its range of diamond coatings at its new coating center in Nagoya. Furthermore, they have successfully integrated the HiPIMS technology.

Segmentation of Hard Coatings Industry Research

By Deposition Technique : Physical Vapor Deposition Chemical Vapor Deposition

By Material : Boride Nitride Oxide Carbide Carbon-based Multi-Component



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

