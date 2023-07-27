Bath and Shower Toiletries Market to Hit US$ 71.4 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

The global bath & shower toiletries market is estimated at USD 48.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 71.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032.

To attract a large customer base, major companies in the bath and shower products industry are concentrating on promotions and pricing plans. To entice customers, they are making alluring claims like “antiseptic bathing,” “therapeutic,” and “germ-protecting.” Manufacturers are using their expertise in biotechnology to create incredibly effective bath and shower solutions. The aforementioned elements are likely to maintain market demand at current levels by one-fourth during the following years.

Competitive Landscape:

The global bath & shower toiletries market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of bath & shower toiletries.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of key manufacturers in bath & shower toiletries market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Procter & Gamble in January 2020 announced to acquire Billie Inc. The company is a women’s body care brand and offers multiple grooming products such as body lotion, body washes etc. The acquisition is likely to support female beauty product line of Procter & Gamble Colgate Palmolive in 2019 acquired Laboratoires Filorga, which is a European skin care company, focused on facial care. This acquisition is likely to expand the personal care business especially skin care business of Colgate by focusing on product differentiation and premiumization

Global Bath & Shower Toiletries Market by Category:

· By Product Type:

Shower Products

Liquid Bath Products

Bath Additives

Bar Soaps

Other Product Types

· By Form:

Solid Bath & Shower Toiletries

Gels & Jellies Bath & Shower Toiletries

Liquid Bath & Shower Toiletries

Others Bath & Shower Toiletries

· By End-User:

Men

Women

· By Sales Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Retailers Other Sales Channel



· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

