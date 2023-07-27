Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Key Players are 500 LEVEL, Lids Inc., Nike, Inc., and Adidas AG

Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Data Book – Licensed Sports Apparel, Licensed Sports Footwear and Licensed Sports Toys & Games Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Licensed Sports Apparel Market Report Highlights

The global Licensed Sports Apparel Market size was valued at USD 8,499.8 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The continuous innovation and introduction of new designs, materials, and technologies in sports apparel by manufacturers is a key factor driving the market growth.

Advanced fabrics that offer comfort, performance-enhancing features, and stylish designs contribute to the popularity of licensed sports apparel. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies like moisture-wicking, temperature regulation, and compression attracts consumers, further driving the market growth.

The rise of social media platforms has transformed the way fans engage with sports and apparel-related content. Athletes, influencers, and celebrities with large social media followings promote licensed sports apparel through sponsored posts and endorsements.

Licensed Sports Footwear Market Report Highlights

The global Licensed Sports Footwear Market size was valued at USD 3,339.6 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Footwear brands invest in research and development to incorporate advanced technologies, cushioning, stability, and traction features that improve comfort and performance, attracting athletes, sports enthusiasts, as well as sports fans increasing their adoption among them thus driving the market growth.

The nostalgia factor attracts fans who seek to relive sports history, contributing to the demand for licensed sports footwear.

Consumers trust renowned brands for their expertise in designing and producing high-quality footwear thus driving the market growth. Moreover, sneaker culture, driven by collectors and enthusiasts, has extended to the licensed sports footwear market. Limited-edition releases, collaborations, and unique designs generate excitement among sneaker collectors and resellers.

Licensed Sports Toys and Games Market Report Highlights

The global Licensed Sports Toys and Games Market size was valued at USD 9,966.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Children usually pretend to be their favorite athletes, coaches, or sports commentators, fostering creativity and enhancing their understanding of the sport.

Licensed sports toys and games encourage social interaction and team play. Whether it’s a board game, a mini basketball hoop, or a foosball table, these products bring people together, fostering camaraderie, competition, and shared experiences centered around sports.

Moreover, these products are also popular gift choices, particularly during festive seasons and birthdays. Parents, family members, and friends often purchase these products as presents for young sports fans, fueling demand in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers in the licensed sports merchandise industry aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Licensed sports merchandise manufacturers aim to strengthen their market positions by expanding their customer base through diversification of their product portfolios, incorporating a wide range of licensed sports merchandise. Thus, players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Licensed Sports Merchandise industry are:

VF Corporation

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Under Armour, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

