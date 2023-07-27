Lucintel Forecasts Coated Fabric Market to Reach $30.7 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the coated fabric market is projected to reach an estimated $30.7 billion by 2028 from $24.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by continual growth of industrialization, rising demand for environmentally friendly products, and increasing demand for coated-fabric based products, such as commercial tents, protective apparel, and military wear.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in coated fabric market by product (polymer coated fabric, rubber coated fabric, and fabric backed wall coverings), application (transportation, protective clothing, industrial, furniture, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polymer coated fabric market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the coated fabric market is segmented into polymer coated fabric, rubber coated fabric, and fabric backed wall coverings. Lucintel forecasts that the polymer coated fabric market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing demand from the automobile industry for polymer-coated fabric-based airbags.

“Within the coated fabric market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to because the constant development of rail and road transportation vehicles has increased the use of coated fabric in the sector.

“Asia pacific will dominate the coated fabric market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the expanding number of automobile production and growing demand for coated fabric based household furniture in the region.

Major players of coated fabric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Omnova Solutions, Saint-Gobain, Spradling, Takata, and Trelleborg are among the major coated fabric providers.

