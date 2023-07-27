low GWP refrigerants market is forecast to surpass USD 73.7 Billion by 2032, witha a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2032- Analysis by Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

The global low GWP refrigerants market is estimated at USD 25.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 73.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The global low GWP refrigerants market is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 48.6 Billion by the end of 2032. The global low GWP refrigerants market holds ~49% of the global refrigerants market.

As the world confronts the challenges of climate change and global warming, the need for eco-friendly alternatives has become paramount. One such area is the refrigeration industry, where traditional high-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants have contributed significantly to environmental degradation. In response, the Low GWP Refrigerants Market has emerged as a crucial player in providing sustainable cooling solutions with reduced environmental impact. This article explores the state of the Low GWP Refrigerants Market, its growth drivers, challenges, and the role it plays in mitigating climate change.

Understanding Low GWP Refrigerants

Low GWP refrigerants are substances designed to have significantly lower Global Warming Potential compared to their predecessors, such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The GWP of a refrigerant is a measure of its ability to trap heat in the atmosphere over a specific time frame, usually 100 years, relative to carbon dioxide (CO2). CO2 serves as the baseline with a GWP of 1, and any refrigerant with a higher GWP has a more substantial greenhouse effect.

The Low GWP Refrigerants Market encompasses a range of alternatives, including hydrocarbons (HCs), hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), ammonia (NH3), carbon dioxide (CO2 or R-744), and others. Each of these refrigerants has unique characteristics, such as thermodynamic properties, energy efficiency, safety considerations, and compatibility with existing equipment.

Market Growth Drivers

Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations, such as the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, have played a significant role in driving the adoption of low GWP refrigerants. The Kigali Amendment aims to phase down the production and consumption of HFCs worldwide, thereby reducing their impact on climate change.

Industry Awareness: The awareness of climate change and the role of refrigerants in global warming has increased among consumers, governments, and industries alike. This growing awareness has driven demand for low GWP refrigerants.

Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings: Many low GWP refrigerants are also highly energy-efficient, leading to cost savings in the long run for businesses and consumers. This economic incentive encourages the adoption of sustainable refrigeration systems.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Companies are increasingly embracing CSR initiatives and sustainability practices, including the adoption of environmentally friendly refrigerants, to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Trust & Holdings, Inc.

The Chemours Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Deepfreeze Refrigerants Inc.

Ecofreeze International

Asahi Glass Co.

Harp International Ltd.

MK Chemical Corp.

HyChill Australia

Mexichem S.A.B de C.V.

SINOCHEM Group Co. Ltd.

True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Market Challenges

Initial Costs: Transitioning to low GWP refrigerants often requires significant investment in equipment upgrades or replacements. This can be a barrier for small businesses or those with limited financial resources.

Safety Concerns: While low GWP refrigerants generally have better safety profiles than high-GWP alternatives, they still pose some risks, particularly flammability in the case of hydrocarbons. Proper handling, training, and safety protocols are essential.

Compatibility with Existing Infrastructure: Some low GWP refrigerants may not be compatible with older refrigeration systems, necessitating retrofitting or purchasing new equipment.

Global Harmonization: The Low GWP Refrigerants Market faces challenges in global harmonization, as different regions have different regulations and standards, making it complex for international businesses to navigate.

Role in Mitigating Climate Change

The Low GWP Refrigerants Market plays a vital role in mitigating climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from refrigeration and air conditioning systems. The adoption of low GWP refrigerants helps to:

Reduce Direct Emissions: By replacing high GWP refrigerants with lower-GWP alternatives, the direct emissions of greenhouse gases from cooling systems are significantly reduced.

Energy Efficiency: Many low GWP refrigerants are inherently more energy-efficient, which further reduces indirect emissions associated with the electricity consumption of cooling systems.

Drive Technological Advancements: The transition to low GWP refrigerants encourages research and development in the field of sustainable cooling technologies, leading to more innovative and eco-friendly solutions.

Global Impact: As the Low GWP Refrigerants Market gains momentum, its widespread adoption can contribute to a measurable reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions, aiding international efforts to combat climate change.

Conclusion

The Low GWP Refrigerants Market represents a critical component of the broader efforts to transition towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future. By reducing the impact of refrigeration systems on climate change, these low GWP alternatives offer a significant opportunity to curb greenhouse gas emissions. As technology advances and global harmonization of regulations improves, the Low GWP Refrigerants Market is poised to play an even more substantial role in shaping a greener, cooler planet for generations to come.

