Snow Sports Accessories Market Expects US$ 1,650.3 Million by 2032 At A 2.3% CAGR

The global winter sports accessories market is expected to be worth US$ 1,308.6 million in 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% to US$ 1,650.3 million by the end of 2032.

Accessories contribute for over 20% of total consumer spending on snow sports, which is expected to exceed 30% by the end of 2032. Close to two dollars are spent on accessories for every ten dollars spent on snow sports-related products.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=235?SR

Competitive Landscape:

Snow sports are one of the most popular and exciting adventure sports in North America and Europe due to the ideal weather. The increase in the number of players and spectators has fuelled the worldwide snow sports accessories market. Christmas holidays during the snow season have significantly assisted the market’s growth trajectory by increasing recreational vacations and tours.

Key Players:

Amer Sports Corporation

NIKE, Inc.

Black Diamond, Inc.

Fischer Sports GmbH

Head NV

Lucky Bums

Olympia Sports Inc.

Skis Rossignol SAS

The Burton Corporation.

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=235

Regional Analysis:

The market for winter sports accessories in North America is presently valued at US$ 399.4 million and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% by 2032. North America has the largest market for snow sports in the world due to the highest levels of participation in ice hockey, skiing, and snowboarding. According to Fact.MR data, North and South America will account for 46% of global skier visits in 2021, with the United States accounting for 62 million visits per year, or 25% of total global visits.

Some government agencies have begun to focus a greater emphasis on the development of winter sports in recent years. Several countries have launched projects to support the spread of winter sports infrastructure and recreational skiing. As a result, a rise in winter tourism and adventure sports is expected to boost sales of snow sports clothes and equipment.

The Get into Snow Sports (GISS) campaign, for example, was implemented in China. To enhance skiing in China and to promote snow sports globally. As part of the Winter Olympics, the International Ski Federation (FIS) created this program. Aside from that, the government is working on a number of projects to improve the area’s skiing conditions, even outside of the Olympics.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type: Goggles Sunglasses Snowshoes Helmets Backcountry Accessories Protection Pads Others

By Sales Channel: Sport Stores Franchised Stores Specialty Stores Online

By Price Range: Economy Mid-Range Premium Super- Premium

By Demographics: Men Women Kids



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/235

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com