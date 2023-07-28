Global Double Suction Pump Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of 4.51% by 2032

These pumps also have higher efficiency and low maintenance as compared to other pumps. Double suction pumps are widely used for water supply for industrial, domestic, and agricultural purposes. These suction pumps are also used in wastewater treatment and for the desalination of brackish water. Apart from these, double suction pumps are also used in flood-prone regions for flood control purposes. These are also widely used for electricity generation in hydropower plants.

The global double suction pump market valued at USD 21.92 Billion in 2022. The market is further expected to flourish and gain a size of USD 34.07 Billion by end of 2032. This industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.51% in the forecast period.

Double Suction Pump Market: Segmentation

The global double suction pump market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and end use application.

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

  • Vertically Split Double Suction Pump
  • Horizontally Split Double Suction Pump

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis material type as:

  • Cast Iron
  • Steel
  • Polymer & Composite

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis of end use application as:

  • Waste Water Treatment
  • Water Supply
  • Irrigation
  • Power Generation
  • Industrial
  • Marine

Prominent players covered in the global Double Suction Pump market contain

  • Xylem Inc.
  • Sulzer Ltd.
  • Torishima
  • Goulds Pumps

