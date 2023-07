Future Electronics Features Microchip PIC16F18854 Microcontroller (MCU) in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Microchip PIC16F18854 Microcontroller (MCU) in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Microchip has a strong focus on Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The PIC16F18854 family incorporates essential safety features such as CRC/SCAN, Hardware Limit Timer (HLT), and Windowed Watchdog Timer (WWDT), making it an ideal choice for applications where safety is a critical consideration. Furthermore, this family of microcontrollers offers up to 7 KB of Flash memory, along with a 10-bit ADC with Computation (ADC2) extensions, enabling automated signal analysis and reducing application complexity.

With its Analog, Core Independent Peripherals, and Communication Peripherals, the PIC16F18854 MCU provides a comprehensive solution for various application requirements. This versatile microcontroller combines these advanced functionalities with Microchip’s eXtreme Low-Power (XLP) technology, ensuring efficient power consumption and extended battery life.

