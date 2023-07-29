Car Analytics – UK’s Most Comprehensive Free Car History Check

London, United Kingdom, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Why Should You Examine Car History with Car Analytics?

Over 5 million users trust Car Analytics for trustworthy vehicle history report.

Most affordable cost

Get discounts on all future vehicle inspections.

Money-Back Guarantee for Data

We back up the car check reports we give you with a £30,000 data guarantee.

Excellent grading

On Review.IO, Google.com, and TrustPilot, thousands of clients have given us an Excellent rating.

Free Car Check for Vehicles Registered in the UK

A car check involves examining various essential elements to assess the condition and history of a vehicle. The key elements covered in a car check typically include the following:

Vehicle Registration Details: This includes information about the vehicle’s make, model, year of manufacture, and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). It helps verify the car’s identity and authenticity. MOT History: The car’s MOT (Ministry of Transport) history provides details about previous MOT tests, including pass/fail results and any recorded issues. It helps evaluate the vehicle’s roadworthiness and maintenance history. Road Tax Status: The car check verifies whether the vehicle has a valid road tax. It’s essential to ensure the vehicle is legally allowed to be driven on public roads. Vehicle Mileage: The recorded mileage helps determine the car’s usage and potential wear and tear. Discrepancies in mileage can indicate tampering or clocking, raising red flags for buyers. Outstanding Finance: The car check reveals if the car has any outstanding finance or loans against it. This information is crucial for buyers to avoid purchasing a car with existing financial obligations. Accident History: The car check may include accident records, revealing if the vehicle has been involved in any previous collisions or insurance claims. This helps buyers assess the car’s safety and potential damage. Number of Previous Owners: Car owner check provides insight into how the vehicle has been used and maintained over time.

By examining these key elements during a car check, potential buyers can make informed decisions, avoid potential risks, and ensure a smoother purchasing process. It helps promote transparency and confidence in the transaction, giving buyers peace of mind about the car’s background and condition.

What information is contained in our vehicle history report?

Free report:

Our free report is excellent for obtaining some basic details on the car.

Premium report:

If you are considering purchasing a car, we highly advise you to thoroughly investigate its past. Unpaid debt on a vehicle and/or an insurance write-off might significantly lower its value.

Our basic car check, which costs just £1.99 per Check, will offer more than 50+ data points obtained from reliable partners.

The following information will be included in our premium checks:

Import Checks

Previous Keeper

Plate Change

Colour Change

V5C Count

5 Band Valuation

Scrapped

Previous N.Ireland

VIC Inspected

Engine Number

Last 5 digits of VIN

Car Analytics also offers,

Single Check – £ 9.95

3 Check – £ 6.66

5 Check – £ 4.99

In Full Check, we covered critical checks, and they are

Outstanding Finance

Condition/Write Off

Police Stolen

High Risk

Mileage Anomaly

£ 30,000 Data Guarantee

Trade Vehicle Check:

20 Trade Check – £ 3.30 per Check

50 Trade Check – £ 3.00 per Check

100 Trade Check – £ 2.70 per Check

We offer cheaper for a complete set of data points and discover more advantages.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, responsible car-buying practices are essential for anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Conducting a thorough car check is a crucial step in this process, as it offers insightful information into the history and condition of the car.

We provide an affordable choice for an extensive set of data points and find more benefits.

