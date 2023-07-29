ReviveAdserverMod.com Launching Throttling Campaign Plugin for Revive Adserver

San Francisco, CA, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — The most recent launch in the plugin line up, throttling campaign plugin for revive adserver tend to cater the needs of advertisers to control the pace at which their campaigns deliver ad impressions to the target audience. This feature helps manage the frequency and timing of ad displays ensuring a more controlled and balanced distribution of ads to avoid overwhelming users with excessive advertising.

With this plugin advertisers can optimize ad campaigns to deliver seamless user experience. With precise control over ad impressions and pacing, advertisers can achieve better results.

How it works?

The admin can set a throttle percent and duration. Campaign managers will be able to set throttle limits for individual campaigns. During campaign creation, campaign managers have the flexibility to set throttle limits for individual campaigns, using the override campaign type. For example, if the start percent is set to 20%, the ad will only be delivered 20% of the time in the first minute. As time progresses within the specified duration, there will be a linear increase in delivery speed until the ad reaches a 100% delivery rate.

Moreover, this plugin provides a queuing system that organizes the delivery of ads in a specific order, adhering to the predetermined schedule. This sequential release of ads ensures that the right content is delivered to the right audience at the right time, maintaining engagement and effectively achieving campaign objectives.

Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/throttling-campaign-plugin-for-revive-adserver

About ReviveAdserverMod.com

ReviveAdserverMod.com specializes in developing plugins and extensions for Revive Adserver, and developed more than 450+ plugins and extensions that helped to enhance the functionality of Revive Adserver platform. It offers several features, including advanced targeting options, enhanced reporting, and analytics, supports multiple ad formats, and automatic optimization.