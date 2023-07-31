Laundry Scent Booster Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 1.3 Billion By 2031

In 2023, global sales of laundry scent booster size are expected to reach $547.06 million. The global laundry scent enhancer market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 10.1% and reach US$ 1.43 billion by 2033.

Washing scent boosters are specialized products that are used to improve the fragrance of washing. They are additives that can be used in conjunction with laundry detergents to create an additional aroma boost that persists on garments even after washing. These boosters are available in powder, beads, liquid, crystals, pacs, sprays, and capsules. They are often added to the washing machine or directly into the detergent dispenser during the washing process to infuse clothes with a long-lasting and appealing smell.

Which trends are driving the sales graphs of laundry scent booster suppliers?

“Growing Product and Personal Hygiene Awareness”

Consumers are increasingly more sensitive of their appearance, apparel, and cleanliness, and they are looking for goods that can improve their laundry experience. Because of its capacity to infuse garments with a long-lasting and appealing fragrance, laundry scent boosters are gaining favor. These solutions provide an additional layer of freshness above and beyond the basic cleaning powers of laundry detergents, making them an appealing option for many households.

“Allergies and Sensitivities Can Leave a Negative Impression on Customers”

Some consumers may have adverse reactions or sensitivities to the perfumes and other components in laundry scent boosters, which can create a negative image among users and reduce laundry scent booster sales.

“Expensive Laundry Scent Boosters”

Laundry scent boosters may be too pricey for certain customers, especially when compared to regular laundry detergents. This has the potential to limit market potential, particularly in poor or emerging nations.

Key Players:

Venus Laboratories Inc.

Recochem Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company

Good Home Co.

Henkel Corporation

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

VOLT Home

Regional Analysis:

From 2023 to 2033, the market for laundry scent boosters in the United States is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching US$ 462.50 million by the end of the forecast period.

Due of the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, laundry scent boosters and other hygiene-related items are extremely popular in the United States. Individuals in the United States have a strong need for a clean and safe environment, which is driving demand for laundry detergents and the use of laundry scent boosters.

The demand for laundry scent boosters in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the next ten years.

The United Kingdom is a significant market for laundry scent boosters in the European region, with a rapid growth rate. Manufacturers of laundry scent boosters in the country are benefiting from revenue development by providing consumers with creative product designs and high-quality items.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Use Case : In-wash After-wash

By Fragrance : Floral Fresh Apple Lavender Linen Vanilla Wood

By Form : Beads Crystals Pacs Liquid Sprays Powder

By Packaging Type : Bottles Tubs Sachets/Pouches

By Claim : No Artificial Additives Biodegradable Cruelty-free Recyclable Natural Vegan Paraben-free

By Sales Channel : Online Offline



