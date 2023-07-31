Laundry Scent Booster Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 1.3 Billion By 2031

Posted on 2023-07-31 by in Retail // 0 Comments

In 2023, global sales of laundry scent booster size are expected to reach $547.06 million. The global laundry scent enhancer market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 10.1% and reach US$ 1.43 billion by 2033.

Washing scent boosters are specialized products that are used to improve the fragrance of washing. They are additives that can be used in conjunction with laundry detergents to create an additional aroma boost that persists on garments even after washing. These boosters are available in powder, beads, liquid, crystals, pacs, sprays, and capsules. They are often added to the washing machine or directly into the detergent dispenser during the washing process to infuse clothes with a long-lasting and appealing smell.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=477?SR

Which trends are driving the sales graphs of laundry scent booster suppliers?

“Growing Product and Personal Hygiene Awareness”

Consumers are increasingly more sensitive of their appearance, apparel, and cleanliness, and they are looking for goods that can improve their laundry experience. Because of its capacity to infuse garments with a long-lasting and appealing fragrance, laundry scent boosters are gaining favor. These solutions provide an additional layer of freshness above and beyond the basic cleaning powers of laundry detergents, making them an appealing option for many households.

“Allergies and Sensitivities Can Leave a Negative Impression on Customers”

Some consumers may have adverse reactions or sensitivities to the perfumes and other components in laundry scent boosters, which can create a negative image among users and reduce laundry scent booster sales.

“Expensive Laundry Scent Boosters”

Laundry scent boosters may be too pricey for certain customers, especially when compared to regular laundry detergents. This has the potential to limit market potential, particularly in poor or emerging nations.

Laundry Scent Booster Market

Key Players:

  • Venus Laboratories Inc.
  • Recochem Inc.
  • Procter & Gamble Company
  • Good Home Co.
  • Henkel Corporation
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • VOLT Home

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=477

Regional Analysis:

From 2023 to 2033, the market for laundry scent boosters in the United States is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching US$ 462.50 million by the end of the forecast period.

Due of the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, laundry scent boosters and other hygiene-related items are extremely popular in the United States. Individuals in the United States have a strong need for a clean and safe environment, which is driving demand for laundry detergents and the use of laundry scent boosters.

The demand for laundry scent boosters in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the next ten years.

The United Kingdom is a significant market for laundry scent boosters in the European region, with a rapid growth rate. Manufacturers of laundry scent boosters in the country are benefiting from revenue development by providing consumers with creative product designs and high-quality items.

 Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Use Case :
    • In-wash
    • After-wash
  • By Fragrance :
    • Floral
    • Fresh
    • Apple
    • Lavender
    • Linen
    • Vanilla
    • Wood
  • By Form :
    • Beads
    • Crystals
    • Pacs
    • Liquid
    • Sprays
    • Powder
  • By Packaging Type :
    • Bottles
    • Tubs
    • Sachets/Pouches
  • By Claim :
    • No Artificial Additives
    • Biodegradable
    • Cruelty-free
    • Recyclable
    • Natural
    • Vegan
    • Paraben-free
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Online
    • Offline

For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/477

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
Email: sales@factmr.com

 

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution