Cheese Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 133 Billion By 2032

The Cheese Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Cheese demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Cheese market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact.MR on global Cheese market sales

The value of the global cheese market is US$ 92 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 133 billion by 2032-end. As per this study by Fact.MR, worldwide demand for cheese is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2032.

Major Cheese Service Providers:

Arla Foods amba

Savencia SA

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Almarai – Joint Stock Company

Competitive landscape

Leading producers of cheese are concentrating on the expansion of their footprints across the globe with the adoption of key strategies. Interesting marketing campaigns, attractive packaging methods, and the introduction of some innovative products are some prominent strategies that are adopted by these players.

Kraft Heinz, in November 2021, sold its natural cheese business to an affiliate of Groupe Lactalis.

Arla Food Ingredients, in November 2020, launched an organic solution for the cooking of stable cheese.

Segmentation of Cheese Industry Research

By Product Type: Processed Unprocessed

By Sales Channel: Modern Traditional Non-Grocery Other Channels

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



