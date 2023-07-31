Drone Package Delivery Market to Accumulate Revenue of US$ 2,983.9 Million by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The global drone package delivery market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 347.2 million in 2023 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 24.0% over the forecast period of 2023–2033.

The industry is expanding as a result of the rising demand for delivery services that are quick and because drones are more affordable than cars. The drone is mostly used in last-mile delivery services, where it instantaneously, rapidly, accurately, and safely delivers goods to the customer. It avoids the possibility of gridlock, auto accidents, and other problems. Additionally, it is a good way to reduce the high costs associated with using diesel and electric vehicles for delivery services.

Market Titans

Aergility

Aerialoop

Aerit

Antwork

Aviant

Dove Air

Droneup

F-Drones

Flying Basket

Flytrex

Jedsy

Manna

Matternet

Mission Go

Rakuten Drone

SkyDrop

Speed Bird

Spright

Volansi

Zipline

Key Highlights

e Drone Package Delivery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

global drone package delivery market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 347.2 million in 2023 & to top a market size of US$ 2,983.9 million by 2033

Logistics and retail sectors together are observed with more than 50.0% of the share in demand for drone package delivery.

During the forecast period (2023-2033), the market is projected to rise with a CAGR of 24.0%

Drone with a capacity of up to 5 lbs holds the largest share with 53.0%% in the market.

Among Regions, North America is expected to have a leading share in the market with 43.0% of the total market.

Based on region, demand for drone package delivery is expected to increase at a CAGR of 24.5%, and 25.0% respectively, in Europe and East Asia.Market Development

The market is comprised of various new and established market players. These market players are adopting an aggressive approach like acquisition and service launch to expand their footprint and consumer base.

In July 2022, Amazon leading e-commerce Company announced the utility of drone packaging delivery services for package delivery in college station, Texas.

In September 2022, Jumia, a leading e-commerce Company in pan-Africa partnered with Zipline to offer on-demand drone delivery services in Ghana. With such an initiative the company is also planning to expand this service in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire in the forthcoming period.

Segment Insights

By Capacity :

Upto 5 lbs

6-10 lbs

Above 10 lbs

By Customer Type :

Retail

Commercial

By End-use Industry :

Healthcare

Retail

Food

Logistics

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The drone package delivery market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the drone package delivery market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global drone package delivery market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the drone package delivery market.

