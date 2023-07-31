Drone Imaging Services Market is Expected to Evolve with a CAGR of 18.70% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The global drone imaging services market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 617.6 million in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market for drone imaging services is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.7% and reach US$ 3,429 million by the end of 2033.

The drone imaging services market is driven by increasing drone utility in search & rescue operations, demand for military operations, and surging infrastructure development. With the substantial rise in natural disasters, drone imaging services are utilized by search & rescue teams to offer quick search and aerial support to people stuck in an adverse situations. It prominently maps the entire search zone and identifies possible places to find the missing person.

The substantial rise in infrastructure development, like buildings, bridges, railway tracks, and others, is stimulating the demand for drone imaging services worldwide. As it is a cost & time-efficient solution for the engineers to monitor the infrastructure during the construction & post construction process. Also, in the real estate industry, drone photography services help in marketing the property for the agents to the buyers by taking standardized visuals of buildings and other places from different angles.

Market Titans

3DroneMapping

ABJ Drones

Aerial Robotix

AerialWorks Inc.

AERIUM Analytics

Aerodrome

Aeroview Services

Aeroworks Productions

Aivia Group

AUAV

Avian UAS

Dronegy

DJM Aerial Solutions

DDC Smart Inspection

Falconviz

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 18.7%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 19.8%

Entertainment & recreational holds about 17.0% of share in end-use industry segment.

The global drone imaging services market growth was about 9.7% during 2018-2022.

“Growing infrastructure development to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The drone imaging services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various small & large market players in the market. This impacts high competitive intensity in the industry. The market players are taking rigorous moves to enhance their global footprint and expansion of consumer base. Acquisition and service launch are key initiatives has been taken by market players resulting positively in the market expansion during the forecast period.

In April 2021, Altavation has taken a strategic move towards offering on-demand nationwide drone imaging services for the real estate sector. Through this initiative, the company is available for all the real estate agents present in the United States with easy access through online websites.

has taken a strategic move towards offering on-demand nationwide drone imaging services for the real estate sector. Through this initiative, the company is available for all the real estate agents present in the United States with easy access through online websites. In July 2020, AeroVisionz has introduced aerial drone photography and videography service in Perth, Australia. The company has announced it primarily focuses on providing drone imaging services in real estate, construction, crop monitoring, sports, and others.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the provider of Drone Imaging Services market positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of the Drone Imaging Services Market

By Customer Type: Residential Commercial

By End-use Industry: Energy Construction Transportation & Warehouse Agriculture Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction Public Administration Real Estate & Industrial Plant Entertainment & Recreational Safety & Security Educational Services Waste Management Healthcare & Insurance

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



